Brazil raises $ 8.4 billion with the 5G tender, the largest in its history in telecommunications

The giants Claro, Telefónica Brasil and Tim were awarded concessions to operate this technology in the 3.5 GHz band, the most used worldwide.

The Brazilian Communications Minister, Fábio Faria, announced this Friday, after concluding the disputed tender to operate the fifth generation (5G) mobile telephony, that 46.7 billion reais (about 8.4 billion dollars) have been raised.

Faria said that the tender is “the largest in Latin America and the second largest held in Brazil” and that it exceeded “all expectations”, despite the expected collection of about 50,000 million reais (about 9,000 million dollars). ).

For two days, four 5G radio frequency bands were auctioned at the national and regional level. Among the big winners, the giants Claro, Telefónica Brasil and Tim stand out, which were awarded concessions to operate 5G technology in the 3.5 GHz band, the most used worldwide and divided into four 80 MHz batches.

Claro offered 338 million reais (about $ 60 million) for the license of one of the lots. While Telefónica, owner of Vivo, took the second lot for 420 million reais (about 74 million dollars) and paid 30.69% more than its starting price. Finally, Tim got the third batch and will pay 351 million dollars (about 62 million dollars). There were no companies interested in the fourth batch. In addition, other six smaller winners they will become new providers.

Commitments

With a 20-year license, the winners will have to start their operations in the main capitals in July 2022. The Government wants all capitals to have 5G by 2022 and that reaches the whole country in 2028.

In addition, they will have to bring the internet to highways, faraway places and public schools and install a fiber optic network in the Amazon region, among other things.

Among its commitments is also the creation of a parallel network for the exclusive use of the government, in which Huawei equipment cannot be used, amid the geopolitical dispute between the US and China.