Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie add a new fight involving Marvel

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They were, at one point, one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood. However, everything that begins ends and sometimes in a very drastic way. Five years ago the actors announced, through a statement, their official separation, thus opening the doors to endless controversies. Amid accusations of violence and addictions, they entered a trial that, apparently, still has many chapters ahead.

During their years together, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie they formed a large family. Between adoptees and their own, they are the parents of six children of which, five, are part of the legal battle faced by the interpreters. This is because, except for Maddox (19) all the others are minors and a judge must decide who has custody or if it is shared.

In the first instance, Judge John Ouderkirk ruled that Pitt and Jolie should have shared tenure, but after a few months the interpreter of Maleficent managed to get this opinion discredited and the magistrate dissociated from the case. Apparently, whoever was in charge of his divorce did not disclose his relationship with Pitt’s defense attorneys and was charged with “lack of ethics”.

So much so that now full custody returned to Angelina, who is very happy sharing moments with her children. In fact, the actress does not stop taking them to the official presentations that she has to do for work, such as the Avant Premiere of Eternals which has already made her travel the world. The film was released yesterday and she, as part of the cast, was very important for the red carpet to which she was accompanied by all her little ones.

However, it seems that this was not agreed with the father of his children, as it has just transpired that Brad is very upset. Moreover, according to New York Post, a source close to the actor stated that for Pitt, “Angelina is using the boys“. In addition, the same person talked about how the protagonist of Once upon a time in Hollywood In this situation.

“It is very difficult to understand how this conduct of parading them around is in your best interest. Brad never shows boys publicly and hardly ever talks about them”Stated the source on behalf of the artist. And, despite the fact that Pitt did not comment on the matter, such an accusation could be used in his legal battle.