Blizzard again delays Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 that would not arrive until at least 2023

Activision Blizzard I presented yesterday the financial results of the third quarter of 2021, at which time we usually know some news in the future plans of the companies and that has helped us to discover news that will not be pleasant for fans of Devil or Overwatch.

And, according to Blizzard itself, “even though we continue to plan to release a substantial amount of Blizzard content next year, now we are scheduling a later release than initially planned for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4“, dropping that both titles did not arrive at least until 2023 since in addition the company itself recognizes that “this decision will delay the increase in revenue we expected to see over the next year“.

Both games they were presented two years ago at Blizzcon 2019 and Blizzard announced in 2020 that they will not arrive during 2021, which led many to think that both titles could be released in 2022 … something that now seems to be a very distant option.

Blizzard herself comments that we are facing “two of the most anticipated titles in the industry“And he points out that the development teams have made great strides towards its completion over the last few quarters but they also believe that”give teams some extra time to complete production and increase your resources to support post-launch titles“will make both games more popular to” captivate their communities for many years to come. “

The delay of both games … the reason to cancel BlizzCon 2022?

Just a few days ago Blizzard also announced that BlizzCon 2022, its annual fair was canceled so that the company could reimagine new ways to meet annually with the community in addition to “supporting their teams and the progressive development of our games and experiences.” However, after hearing this news, the cancellation of this Blizzcon (which was to be held in February) could have to do with the announcement of the delay of Devil 4 and Overwatch 2, two games that the community was looking forward to next year.