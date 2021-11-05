Billie Eilish will be one of the special guests of season 52 of ‘Sesame Street’

Season 52 of Sesame Street is yet to come and as a preview, the list of invited artists that it will have has been shared, among which is Billie Eilish.

As reported by USA Today, Eilish will have a special participation in the much loved children’s show, with an episode in which we will see her interact mainly with Count count; Although there are still no more details of the activities that the singer will carry out.

In addition to Billie Eilish, the guest list for the new season of Sesame Street includes Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste, actress Keke Palmer, poet Amanda Gorman, tennis player Naomi Osaka, Anderson .Paak, and more.

For now, it is only certain that Anderson .Paak will be in charge of interpreting a song made especially for the episode in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which takes place on January 17 in the United States.

The 52nd season of Sesame Street It will premiere on November 11.

Without a doubt this year Billie eilish is sweeping. After the great success of his most recent studio album Happier than ever, the singer has carried out various projects within the world of fashion, in addition to sharing the stage with Danny Elfman this Halloween during a special performance of The strange world of Jack.

Cover photo taken from the singer’s Instagram.

