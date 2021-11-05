Billie Eilish vs Beyoncé? Songs in the running for the Oscar 2022

It is already the last months of the year and the pre-season of the world of cinema awards begins. However, artists are not left out of the conversation. And it is that some musicians are already beginning to position themselves at the Oscars 2022 with their new songs.

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Van Morrison, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi they are just a few of the artists currently in the conversation for a nomination. Nevertheless, They must wait until February 8, 2022, when the nominations are announced.

Songs that seek to win at the Oscars 2022

Definitely, Billie Eilish is the one who goes as the favorite in the list of possible songs nominated for the Oscar Awards 2022. And, although he released the single in 2020, you will be able to participate in the next ceremony with your song for James Bond, No Time To Die.

It should be remembered that the original songs of James bond they are usually successful at the Oscars. After all, Adele and Sam Smith, last artists to have an original song for the franchise, they took the great trophy.

However, little by little, Beyoncé begins to position herself as a favorite for the Oscars 2022. And the singer has an original song for the new Will Smith film, King Richard, with a theme that can be heard in the official trailer.

It seems that pop stars have a great opportunity to reach the Oscars. And it is that to the list is added Ariana Grande, who has an original song with the rapper Kid Cudi in the Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up. Also, they both have a small appearance in the film.

Other songs that start playing for the Oscars are topics like My Father’s Daughter, song written by Eddie Vedder and performed by his own daughter, Olivia Vedder. This can be heard in the MGM film, Flag Day.

Van Morrison is another of those who could join the Oscar 2022 race. And it is that the controversial artist makes the title song of the favorite movie of the season, Belfast, where can be heard interpreting Down To Joy.