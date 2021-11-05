Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at a press conference

VENICE, Italy., September 10 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Located at the time of King Charles VI, “The last duel” is the new tape of Ridley scott portrayed by Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer that explores the history of the duel among the knights Jean de Carrouges and Jacques LeGris. Inspired by the novel by Eric Jager, the story is based on a real fact.

To Press conference official of Venice all the protagonists minus Adam Driver and as interesting data is the one that Damon and Affleck wrote together with the screenwriter, Nicole Holfcener, this adaptation of the novel.

As if that weren’t enough, this creative trio, plus Ridley Scott himself, were producers of mega production doing it despite its big scale, a authorial and free film.

The interest in doing it arose when Matt wanted to acquire the book rights for more than a decade, but it was not successful because they were already bought by someone else.

And after a long time after them, as soon as they were released, Matt and Affleck decided to team up to produce the adaptation and they immediately called Ridley scott, because according to Damon, “Ben and I couldn’t think of a better director than him to do it.”

As it happened in the Press conference in which the sense of humor was not lacking as the moment in which Matt explained how the way they worked together changed since they wrote “Good Will Hunting” until now and was surprised effective and rapid which were this time compared to the experience of the film that catapulted them to fame, “We were very inefficient. We wrote hundreds and hundreds of pages that later were of no use to us. We knew very well what we wanted from our characters, but we had no idea of ​​the structure. And we spend months writing different situations in which to put them to see how reacted. It was a lot of wasted hours. So I was very surprised by how easy everything was this time. “, said Matt followed by a joker Ben affleck who assured that the only one who was not prepared was Damon because he was super ready and knew perfect what to do thanks to his vast experience ”, provoking laughter from the audiences.

For the screenwriter, being part of the writing of this story was very important because she had to focus on the story of Marguerite de Carrouges, the female lead.

A role that raises the reflection so its echo in the female empowerment in an age when women were treated as property and that still resonates in many societies of the globe.

Ridley scott emphasized how important it is for him to find new film challenges and why did you choose this movie, “It has many battles and crusades and that did not worry me at all because it is already something easy for me. What captivated me was the possibility of exploring how to film three different points of view about the same fact, it seemed to me a huge challenge “.

Seizing the moment, the actress Jodie Comer told the filmmaker that, “If one day you want to record a musical please think of me, I would love to work with you”, between jokes. “Yes Yes. I have to say that my two favorite musicals are All That Jazz and Cabaret “added the director British following the idea.



Post Views:

405