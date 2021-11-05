Automotive industry experiences its worst October since 2005 – El Financiero

In October 2021, 76,640 cars were sold in Mexico, a fall of 0.4 percent compared to that reported in the previous month of September of the same year.

This is the first time since 2005 that this monthly comparison presents a negative variation, show data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Guillermo Rosales, deputy general director of the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA), explained that due to seasonality and the nature of the market – in the last quarter of the year the demand for vehicles increases – more units are always sold during the tenth month compared to September.

However, he acknowledged that this cycle was broken this year due to the global shortage of semiconductors that limited the supply of cars.

“This situation reflects the distortion present in the market due to the shortage of inventory, moving away from the seasonality that had historically been observed for the month of October, with an advance against the immediately previous month in the last 15 years,” he explained.

He stressed that the October result reflects the deterioration of the market, marking the fourth negative rate so far in 2021 and the second consecutive decrease after six months of continuous progress.

“These results reflect the restriction faced by the lack of product linked to the shortage of semiconductors that impacts various industries globally together with the logistical disruption that has generated significant impacts on supply chains worldwide,” explained Rosales

The deputy general director of AMDA foresees that in the coming months the uncertainty regarding the level of supply and product availability in the automotive market will continue, so that the sales expectation for the year will be reduced.

He anticipated that sales could still be below 1 million 45 thousand units, that is, an increase of 10.1 percent compared to 2020.

In annual variation, during October 2021 9.1 percent fewer cars were sold compared to what was registered in the same month last year.

This volume of vehicle sales is the lowest in the last 10 years for a tenth month of the year, in addition to being the worst month of commercialization that the industry registers in this 2021.

General Motors is the automaker that reduced its sales volume the most with 42.1 percent, followed by Honda with 30.6 percent, Nissan with 14.3 percent, KIA with 4.9 percent and Toyota with 4.6 percent.

In accumulated figures between January and October of this year, 834 thousand 486 vehicles were marketed, 11.5 percent higher than that reported in the same period of 2020, since even the basis of comparison is very low due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gerardo Gómez, CEO of JD Power Mexico, said that despite this positive “outlook” compared to 2020, the industry is still below pre-pandemic levels and that it would even take 5 years to reach 2019 levels and up to 7 years to reach the historical record of the company.

“The industry needs to know the interest and needs of customers for new technologies as demand will continue to drastically transform,” he explained.

Chinese uphill

The brands MG, Motornation (managed by BAIC, JMC and Changan) and JAC motors, which are from China, reported a sales volume of 19,358 units between January and October 2021, four times more than that registered in the same period. from last year.

This means that these companies already represent 2.3 percent of the total Mexican market, much higher than the 0.6 percent that participated in 2020.

The automaker MG, belonging to the Chinese company SAIC, expects to obtain a 1.5 percent market share this 2021, which, according to the estimates of car dealers, means selling 15,961 cars.

Daniel Nava, vice president of operations at MG Motor, highlighted that they currently hold 1.3 percent of the national market with the commercialization of 8,526 units, so they consider that they are in line with their objective.

“We achieved this one year after our launch in the Mexican market (which was in November 2020). We are already 9 thousand people who are part of the company in Mexico, we have 65 percent coverage nationwide with 44 distributors and we have models that are leaders in the market, such as the ZS, which is positioned as the most sold of its segment in cities like Monterrey ”, he said.

While JAC managed to accelerate its sales well above the industry in Mexico, as it grew 84 percent as of October.

In an interview with El Financiero, Isidoro Massri, general director of the brand in Mexico, explained that it is important for them in this panorama of uncertainty in the automotive market to maintain the profitability of their distributors, which with these figures they are driving.

“The first decision we make is to change the chip to turn each situation into something positive for the company, we understand that it is a temporary situation, longer than expected, but we will return to reality, we are the first brand that achieved and exceeded its levels prepandemic ”, he commented.

He stressed that they work to offer in each category of cars a vehicle that competes with the best in the segment and not only bet on what the public demands, which are SUV trucks.

