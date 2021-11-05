auction three cars and a caravan with a lot of history

Tom Hanks (65) has decided to clean the garage and it has recently been discarded in an auction organized by Bonhmans of three vehicles of his property and of a caravan that has accompanied him during the filming of some of the most iconic films of the Californian actor, who will precisely shoot in the Madrid town of Chinchón from September the last film from director Wes Anderson.

Specifically, the winner of two Oscars has decided to part with a Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, a Tesla Model S P85D, a Ford F450 Super Duty Lariat and its Airstream Model 34 Limited caravan whose history contemplates having been present in the filming of most of the films that he recorded between 1993 and 2017.

Undoubtedly, the caravan has been one of the belongings that has raised the most expectation in the auction and that was finally sold for almost 200,000 euros. “I got it at a time when movies moved more slowly. I’d spent too much time in normal trailers with ugly decor and horribly uncomfortable furniture, so I decided to buy a custom-built caravan. It is beautiful and cozy ”, Hanks assured before the auction, which precisely also sold the huge Ford F450 that he bought in 2010 to tow the caravan.

Enlarge One of the vehicles that Tom Hanks has sold. Bonhams.

Beyond this pack, the 1980 Land Cruiser FJ40, which was sold for 105,000 euros and which boasted many technical improvements and various personalized details, including a signature, by the Californian actor. The Tesla Model S P85D that the actor acquired in 2015 is also a rarity for the color since Tom Hanks purposely asked for it as it was his favorite. In this case it was sold for just over 71,000 euros.

Thus, Tom Hanks has decided to part with his personal history since both in regard to the caravan and the off-road vehicle have accompanied the actor over several decades, so it will have been difficult to have to say goodbye. Nevertheless, it sure has made more than one collector happy.