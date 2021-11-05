Attend the free medical session of DIF La Paz – El Sudcaliforniano

La Paz, Baja California Sur, (OEM-Informex) .- The General Director of DIF La Paz, Carla Jonguitud Mendarozqueta, said that they will have general medicine, gynecological consultation, dental consultation, pediatrics, ophthalmology, internal medicine, rheumatology, gynecological ultrasound , haircut and legal advice

The general director of DIF La Paz, Carla Jonguitud Mendarozqueta, announced that this next Saturday, November 6, 2021, they will carry out a multidisciplinary medical conference, in coordination with the department of medical assistance, the Foundation for the Prevention of Cancer and Assistance Women (FIPCAM), and the Office of the Attorney for the Defense of Girls, Boys, Adolescents and the Family.

This conference will take place at the Community Development Center of the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood, located in Héroes del 47, on the corner of Concejales, where specialized care will be given in general medicine, gynecological consultation, dental consultation, pediatrics, ophthalmology, internal medicine, rheumatology, gynecological ultrasound. , haircut and legal advice, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The municipal official pointed out that all services will be completely free and it is not necessary for people who come to obtain any of the benefits to schedule an appointment, for which she reiterated that said day is intended for the entire community in general.

He pointed out that, in addition to the consultation, advisory and haircut services, they will have medicine available for people who require it, even if people come with a prescription to refill, they will do so, however, he clarified that the Municipal DIF does not have controlled medication to perform this service.

“We are going to have medicines that have been donated to us in different institutions, so we are going to have medicines to be able to deliver, for blood pressure, for diabetes, paracetamol, antibiotics for children, we are happy to be able to give them.”

In this vein, he invited citizens who like to go to DIF La Paz to make a donation of medicines, they can do so since the facilities have all sanitary measures, the only requirement is that the medicine is in good condition and not is expired.

He recalled that another action they are carrying out is the “Cobijatón 2021” campaign, which aims to receive donation blankets, which is open and will have a deadline of November 22; The collection center is at the offices of DIF Municipal de La Paz, located at calle Nayarit # 490 at the corner of Ignacio Ramírez, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Finally, he said that the delivery of blankets will be carried out mainly in the rural area north of the La Paz municipality, with a goal of delivering a thousand blankets and will take place next Saturday, November 27, with the aim of helping fewer families get cold in next winter season.