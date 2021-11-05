AT&T relaunches internet service for homes in Mexico

Luis Pablo Segundo

With the aim of increasing its presence at the national level and breaking the digital divide in Mexico, the mobile operator AT&T launched its new service “AT&T Internet en Casa”, domestic connectivity service in prepaid mode.

Without disclosing an investment amount, Jorge Durán, Director of Acquisition at AT&T Mexico, commented that, With this new product, the company expects to place between 10 and 15 thousand users on average per month.

Yes OK, this service was first launched in 2018, AT&T bets once again on this market due to the new connectivity demands and the new needs demanded by users, Durán explained.

“It is a internet connection without having to install cables nor to contract additional services such as television or other services ”, commented the manager.

He added that the reincorporation of this service in the market is also a sign of the interest of the company in continuing to offer connectivity services and technology in the country.

At the end of the third quarter of the year, the company managed to add 19.5 million users and an EBITA margin up 37 percent, equivalent to $ 27 million, according to its latest financial report.

