Atlas vs Querétaro: Goals, Summary and Videos

Party in the Jalisco Stadium. The Atlas defeated 1-0 at Queretaro and virtually assured the sub-leadership, as well as his direct classification to the League.

With victory over the Roosters, the red and black team reached 29 units with which it seems to remain definitively with the second place of the tableWell, only one thrashed of scandal of Lion to Necaxa would take that position away from the group led by Diego Cocca.

Six months later, the Guadalajara squad returns to the Big party of the mexican soccer with the intact illusion of being able to sneak into the Final looking to break your drought from 70 years without title; however, the road will not be easy.

It seemed that the Culninary Atlas Regular Phase with an insipid draw against the Queretanos, because the match was quite hampered to a great extent by the multiple fouls that the visitors committed especially in the first time.

Until finally at 72 ‘and at 90’ they appeared July furch and Brayan trejo to score and give victory to your team along with the illusion that represents playing a League being one of the favorite teams to qualification.

