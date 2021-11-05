Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis show their mansion







(CRHoy.com) The actors, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis opened the doors of their mansion in Los Angeles to show the world the way they live and how happy they are in it, along with their children, Wyatt and Dimitri.

In the edition of the prestigious magazine, Architectural Digest they pointed out that all the details were chosen by them and that, they wanted a “barn” style house, with lots of wood.

“We wanted a house, not a farm,” Kunis said, to which her husband replied, “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, which later became a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant. “

The couple used images from Pinterest to design their space and he asked his architect for many details, in the middle of nature.

“To feel tranquility in a space, everything must be in order. If the world around you is not in order, it is difficult to put your brain in order. When we are at home, the world makes sense, ”said the 43-year-old artist.

They took 5 years to build it, but they are happy with the result. It has a swimming pool, large gardens, a giant kitchen and several living rooms.