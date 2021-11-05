Ariana Grande shows why she is the queen of Instagram

Ariana Grande revealed a few weeks ago that she had to go to therapy because of “The Voice.” The 28-year-old American actress and singer cried when she had to choose who to save between Katie Rae and Bella DeNapoli in the aforementioned music contest.

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but I absolutely adore them both. They are both consistently phenomenal and there is nothing that ever needs to be corrected. Every time we hit it, it came out incredibly perfect ”was part of the speech of Ariana on that occasion. We remember that the singer of hits like “Rain On Me” and “Side to Side” ended up saving Rae.

In the last hours, Ariana Grande He published a photograph on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers around the world. In them you can see the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter sporting a daring pastel green look. In addition, the American complemented her look with loose hair and a delicate make up.

Big He did not choose any epigraph to accompany his recent snapshot on the camera network. “Literally, the most beautiful person in this damn land”, “I do not know a more beautiful person” and “Woman, I thought it was Madison Beer because of the clothes” were some of the comments that the American received.

Source: Instagram Ariana Grande

As expected, this publication, whose only protagonist is Dalton Gomez’s wife, was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 7.2 million hearts. In addition, he received thousands of messages of support and affection from his fans.