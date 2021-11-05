Ariana Grande Announces Her Hollywood Debut With ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande goes from the stage to Hollywood thanks to the film adaptation of the musical Wicked that Universal is preparing. A film that will also feature Cynthia Erivo.

This has been confirmed by both artists on their Instagram, where they have claimed to be motivated by the project. Erivo will play Elphaba while Grande will play Glinda.





Filmmaker Jon M. Chu, who triumphed with romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2019), will be in charge of directing this film. It is supported by other musicals on the big screen such as In the Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, which had a very Latin cast led by Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera.

Wicked is a Broadway musical that revolves around the witches of The Wizard of Oz (1939). A side story told from his perspective.





This is a good opportunity to see both artists shine on the big screen. Grande, in addition, lives a year of the most cinephile, because she can also be seen with a small character in the film Don’t look upby Adam McKay. Erivo, meanwhile, has nothing to envy in her career, as she was a candidate for the Oscar for best actress for Harriet (2019) and shone in her role as Aretha Franklin in the series Genius.