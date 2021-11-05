Ariana Grande amazes with her abs in La Voz

The artist is one of the ‘La Voz’ coaches who is going through her elimination stage and Ariana Grande is ready for it.

The coach shared a photo of the filming set in which she shows off her poker face. Ariana wears her signature high ponytail, a gorgeous long-sleeved crop top with matching pants, all complemented by impressively toned abs.

The singer aims to take 12,000 steps a day under the guidance of her coach, Harley Pasternak.

The new edition of 'La Voz' USA has a lot of episodes ahead and Ariana Grande is ready for them. The coach shared a photo of the filming set, sitting in the mythical swivel chair and with the push button in front where she has her poker face.

“Knockouts start tonight @nbcthevoice 🙂 #teamariana”he wrote in the caption. In it, Ariana wears her characteristic high ponytail, a beautiful long-sleeved crop top with matching pants, all of it complemented by impressively toned abs.

“You are fascinating,” wrote one person in the comments. “Queeeeen !!!!!”, said another.

Let’s talk about those abs. Ariana’s workout routine is surprisingly accessible. The artist cShe shared some of her habits with PopSugar, like having to take 12,000 steps a day, under the guidance of her coach, Harley Pasternak (who, by the way, also has Jessica Simpson focused on her step count).

Ariana said that at first she was not very enthusiastic about the goal of the steps, but now she accepts it. “I feel better when I move around a lot. I can do really hard training and sit all day, but I still don’t feel as good as if I’m dancing or taking my steps backstage.”, said. “I love the rule of steps.”

The 28-year-old also eats very well, opting for a vegan diet (if you are considering giving up meat, we have the best tips to take the step).

Ariana announced she was going vegan in 2013 after seeing Forks Over Knives. She shared this message on Twitter: “I have eaten organically since I was little and have always kept meat to a minimum, but today marks my first day as 100% vegan !!!! Happy day,” she wrote.

“I love animals more than most people, I’m not kidding,” he previously told The Mirror. “But I am a firm believer in eating a complete diet based on plants and whole foods that can extend the length of your life and make you a happier person in general. It is difficult to go out to dinner, but I limit myself to what I know – eggs , fruit and salad – and then when I get home, I have something else. “

Ariana is also in favor of snacking between meals, yes, nuts, specifically almonds and cashews, two of the healthiest. “They are a great healthy snack to keep me energized throughout the day,” she previously told Shape.

Ariana also shared that going vegan has helped her overall health: “I wasn’t taking care of myself at all. I was making bad decisions,” she wrote on Tumblr, according to E Online. “It’s about making sure the food you put into your body is nourishing you and putting it to good use. The reason I lost as much weight as I did is because I used to live on junk food. So I drastically changed my eating habits. , I started exercising daily and now I am a healthier person. ”

