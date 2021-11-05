Are you the unhappiest man in Hollywood? Keanu Reeves celebrates his birthday

USA-. “Every day I cope better with having my birthday. I am one of those who, knowing that the end is getting closer and closer, begins to list the things he has to do before he dies, “he once said. Keanu reeves, that today lives his 57th birthday. For his wisdom, kindness and talent, the actor became one of the stars most loved by the public.

Despite the success that the actor reaps film after film (this year the fourth installment of Matrix), Reeves he does not feel like a very lucky man. The actor categorizes himself as “part of the group of the resilient”, of those who “do not need happiness to live.” His childhood was difficult, his father became a heroin dealer and beat his mother, leading to a divorce when Reeves I was two years old.

However the father of Reeves and his two sisters continued to visit them sporadically, until one day he completely disappeared and they did not see him again for ten years. They continued to search for him in hospitals and prisons, until they found out in 1993 that his father was sentenced to prison for possession of cocaine. His mother, to seek commercial stability, became a stripper.

The mother of Reeves he remarried three times, forcing him and his sisters to move continuously. The artist grew up believing that he was “not smart,” but it turned out that his complications were due to having Asperger’s syndrome. In 1989, already as an actor, he met River phoenix, and they became inseparable, especially because of the terrible childhood they shared. Phoenix grew up as a nomad, as his parents joined a cult.

Four years later Phoenix He died of an overdose of heroin and cocaine. Death continued to stalk Reeves. In 1999 her partner gave birth to a girl, but due to premature delivery she survived for only a few hours. Two years later, her mother died in a traffic accident returning from a party at her house. Marilyn manson. Now the actor is dealing with his sister’s leukemia.