Anticoagulant therapy continues to be the effective weapon against pulmonary embolisms

A blood clot that forms in a blood vessel in one area of ​​the body, ruptures and travels to another area of ​​the body in the blood is called an embolus, which can lodge in a blood vessel and block the blood supply to an organ. in particular, as is the lung.

Precisely this blockage of a blood vessel by an embolus is called embolism, and it constitutes one of the most worrisome clinical threats in the midst of risk factors such as being diagnosed with certain genetic conditions that promote the formation of blood clots, family history of clotting disorder blood tests, leg or leg surgeries or orthopedic surgery, prolonged bed rest, flying or traveling long distances or paralysis, advanced age, cancer and certain therapies against this disease, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD ), arterial hypertension, among others, including obesity, according to literature.

On interview with the journal Medicine and Public Health (MSP), Dr. Antonio Orraca Gotay, cardiologist and member of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology, described the condition as one of those that every doctor should be oriented to detect it in time and even save the life of this patient, precisely in the midst of the increase in chronic diseases such as obesity, considered an epidemic in Puerto Rico.

“We say pulmonary embolism when there is an obstruction in an artery of the lung, either due to various factors: fat, thrombus or mass. (…) The most common is that it is presented by a clot that is located in the pulmonary vascular system. Embolism Pulmonary can manifest itself in many ways, usually the most common symptoms are: chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath and cough, but these pictures can be confused with other pathologies, therefore, it is important to make a history and to be correct with the probability of an embolism development, based on this we make sure to make an assertive diagnosis, “he explained.

It is important that the doctor of bedside make a clinical judgment upon the patient that could be at risk of developing it, including the history, that could provide genuine information of the type of clinical picture to which it was exposed the patient.

“Usually when we see the patient, at first we are looking for other comorbidities that he suffers from and the symptoms that brought him, and within the judgment of the attending physician, a study is carried out. (…) There are three types of risk. : high, medium and low. Also, depending on the table that presents, it is treated “, he maintains.

A time bomb

On the other hand, when you have a suspicion of diagnosis of a pulmonary embolismIt is imperative to have the time in which it is delayed to confirm said clinical picture, since this temporary factor tends to be one of the most important in the prevention of chronic events and even the death of the patient, he emphasized.

“Once we establish the probability of an embolism, this allows us to carry out a laboratory or if we go straight to more specific examinations of the disease, therefore, based on the risk, one is directing the type of examination for a diagnosis. Regarding prevention, we provide them in a secondary way, to avoid a recurrence, likewise, inflammatory conditions “, explains the doctor.

“These patients, when we see them in the emergency room, the range of symptoms can be very diverse, as well as the diagnosis and one is classifying the patient according to the clinical judgment of the doctor. Now, depending on the classification, we act with a treatment empirical, which is used to treat the patient when there are some delays in the diagnosis, this in order to avoid a cascade reaction that can affect the individual even more “.

The heart: what happens to this organ?

When a pulmonary embolism develops, the most affected organ is the heart, because by not being able to pump blood correctly, blood pressure can be very high, causing a considerable number of comorbidities that can even be fatal, in this order of ideas, the most affected area is the right ventricle., reported.

“The right ventricle of the heart is the one that is most affected when there is a pulmonary embolism, because this area is the one that receives the blood from the body that has already used oxygen and in turn takes it to the arteries of the lung (… ), as there is a certain degree of plug, it is more difficult to pump, “he said.

Treatment and its relationship to complication

Beyond empirical treatment, the type of therapy will depend on the study and the risk it presents. the patient, as well as the predominant comorbidities. However, the specialist emphasized the importance of the use of anticoagulants in these patients,

“Most of these patients are treated with anticoagulants and this is often stabilized, but when there is some instability, fluid and volume are given to restore pressure functions, (…) the thrombolytic is when the patient presents greater instability, it is important that when the latter is administered the secondary factors that may occur are evaluated. Endovascular therapies are performed in patients who are at high risk of bleeding, “he indicated.

As the doctor explains, the use of an anticoagulant is the main way by which a patient can benefit and reduce those symptoms that afflict him, however, it is essential to take into account that the administration of this drug depends on the recurrence of the disease and the condition it presents the patient.

