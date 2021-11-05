ANSU FATI IS BACK AND BRAHIM DÍAZ IS COMING: The official list of 25 players from the Spanish National Team for the last FIFA date of the year

To face the last international commitments of the year (knockout matches against Greece and Sweden), Luis Enrique drew up a list of 25 players. Various news, huh. After overcoming the serious injury he suffered, Ansu Fati, the new 10 of FC Barcelona, ​​is back.

Other returns? Dani Carvajal and Rodrigo Moreno.

The main novelty? The inclusion of Brahim Díaz, who for a long time, due to his good performances with the AC Milan shirt, had been earning the opportunity.

THE LIST OF SPAIN FOR THE NOVEMBER FIFA DATE

➤ Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), David De Gea (Manchester United) and Robert Sánchez (Brighton).

➔ Defenders: César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric García (FC Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club), Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona) and José Luis Gayá (Valencia).

➤ Midfielders: Pablo Gavi (FC Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Rodri (Manchester City), Koke (Atlético de Madrid) and Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).

➔ Attackers: Pablo Sarabia (Sporting de Portugal), Yéremy Pino (Villarreal), Brahim Díaz (AC Milan), Álvaro Morata (Juventus), Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United), Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) and Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona).

🚨 OFFICIAL | We want to be in # Qatar2022!! 👥 This is the list of summoned for the matches in which the @Football the direct ticket for the next World Cup is played. ⚽️ November 11 🆚 Greece | Athens ⚽️ November 14 🆚 Sweden | Seville#Let’s Spain pic.twitter.com/4fabsx4CMS – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) November 5, 2021

SPANISH GAMES – FIFA DATE NOVEMBER

November 11th: Greece vs Spain.

Greece vs Spain. November 14th: Spain vs Sweden.

Undefeated data. In September 2020, Ansu Fati became the youngest scorer in the entire history of the Spanish National Team. He was still 17 years old.

Did you know…? Ansu Fati has 3 goals for FC Barcelona since he returned from his serious injury. He has already scored as a local and as a visitor. He has already scored in the League and UEFA Champions League.