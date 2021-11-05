Anne Hathaway Shows How To Wear Culottes With Elegance

The constant appearances that it has had Anne Hathaway through the streets of New York during the filming of his latest project, ‘WeCrashed’, have made us look at basic garments that cannot be missing from our wardrobe. The American actress It is one of the best examples of elegant and timeless combinations, as reaffirmed with an all-black outfit from the Big Apple.

American actress, Anne Hathaway, was seen on the recording set that she shares with Jared Leto appealing to one of the silhouettes that have taken over the catwalks: the culotte pants. It is a model that is characterized by being high-waisted and falls carelessly to end at the level of the shin or a few inches above the ankles.

Anne Hathaway wears culottes on the set of ‘WeCrashed’

Anne Hathaway in silk pants and black blazer in NY. Getty Images.

While the most recent lessons in style he gave Anne Hathaway went with the jeans, this time he resorts to one of the pants more sophisticated that have prevailed on the catwalks since the 1970s and 1990s took over the fashion industry last year. The garment made in silk It had a pair of white lines as a detail on the sides, as well as above the hem.

The protagonist of ‘The devil wears fashion’ she opted for a monochrome styling with a plain blouse and a buttoned blazer that she wore. The final touch is given with round toe and low-heeled patent leather shoes, which have a strap that goes over their insteps. What is interesting about the combination is the inclusion of different fabrics and textures, which are harmoniously integrated into the combination.

Armani Privé, Fall 2021 Couture. Armani Privè / Gorunway.

Although the great commitment to promote this type of loose and comfortable pants has made it easy to find them in a myriad of different textures, silk will always be associated with elegance and timelessness. The finish of the garment that Anne Hathaway wore refers to the satin trend seen in the Armani Privé autumn / winter 2021 collection, where loose cuts were also presented.