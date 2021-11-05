Anne Hathaway and her new pixie cut

4/ 6

Anne is the best proof that the pixie cut is a good option to renew your appearance in a fresh way, especially if I know choose in layers like hers, a style that gives her a lot volume for those with extra straight hair. In addition, it can be adapted to any type of face or hair.

“I think a good stylist will cut your hair and will adapt the pixie according to the type of face. Pixie cuts are very versatile and can be stylized in many ways, whether you want a radical, classic or vintage look […] Short hair can be extremely feminine if textured“commented the stylist Michelle Sultan to Byrdie about this trend.