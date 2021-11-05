Animal Welfare at the heart of sustainability

The latest Eurobarometer survey addresses the question Do Europeans really care about CLIMATE CHANGE? The answer is yes, since 93% believe that climate change is a “serious problem”, and 79% see it as a “very serious problem”

Compared to the last Eurobarometer published in 2017, climate change has overtaken international terrorism, which is perceived as the second most serious problem facing the world today, after poverty, hunger and lack of clean water.

Eurobarometer results show that 9 out of 10 Europeans agree that EU energy policy priorities should ensure safe, clean and affordable energy for all Europeans.

On the other hand, in this barometer 1 in 7 citizens defends that the health and well-being of animals should be one of the issues on which legislation is to be legislated in the future, results superior to those of other matters such as corruption.

When asked specifically what are the main actions that the European Union (EU) should take in the future of livestock, agriculture and fisheries, respondents answered in large numbers that the respect for biodiversity, promotion of organic livestock and sustainable intensive production they should be taken into account.

THE GOALS FOR A SUSTAINABLE LIVESTOCK MODEL

In the UN discussions on what the goals should be for a sustainable model, there is talk of the “Harmony between human and nature” without giving the weight he deserves to Animal Welfare as a key piece to achieve a respectful and efficient production.

Consumers are clear about it, Animal Welfare has become an ethical issue, a supported social value and increasingly demanded.

Dr. Andrea Gavinelli from the European Commission stated that “Animal welfare is not only about a change of values, but also an added value for all those involved.”

It is said that Animal Welfare is at the heart of sustainability and from this point of view it can mark us a common purpose that involves the entire pig sector.

Despite this trend, we cannot be naive. Ethical motives and pro-environment flags are not enough to change deeply rooted processes in society.

