Andrea Torres 90-day plan promotes self-care, health and well-being

For a person to achieve full health and well-being, it is key to dedicate time and self-care daily. This can be achieved by acquiring a series of habits such as following a balanced diet, exercising, always maintaining a positive attitude, etc.

Specialist Andrea Torres helps people develop a healthier lifestyle to enhance health and well-being. Currently, it offers the plan «90 days for me #PorqueMeQuiero» aimed at improving these routines. It is an accompaniment on-line It is done to a group of 8 women who will be guided to create new and better habits.

Andrea Torres helps improve health and well-being in 90 days

Andrea Torres’s 90-day plan for me #PorqueMeQuiero is not about losing weight or taking a long vacation, but about adopt a healthier lifestyle. This is achieved through a healthy diet, a constant exercise routine and a greater contact with nature. In addition, the specialist highlights that self-care is essential for everyone and that during those weeks aspects such as self-awareness, the development of a more positive attitude, etc. are worked on.

In this plan, Andrea Torres will accompany a private group of 8 women, in order to help them create these new healthy habits and not be alone while developing the goals that will completely change their lifestyles. It is important to mention that the plan is on-line, the sessions are carried out every week live and access to the content is offered for an unlimited time.

What are the pillars of Andrea Torres’ 90-day plan?

The first pillar is the feeding, an important factor that determines how the body works and fights or prevents disease and other health problems. In this plan a new relationship with food is created and in a short time preparing healthy dishes, including breakfasts, snacks healthy, smoothies and drinks.

The second pillar is the exercise and the accompaniment program helps to create a new relationship with sport to enjoy its excellent benefits, such as increasing self-esteem and energy.

The third pillar is the nature, where the objective is to stop for a moment to observe and listen to the body, valuing the here and now. This also includes knowing the benefits of plants, natural cosmetics, essential oils, etc. for the body.

The last pillar is the self care, where self-awareness, mindfulness, the adoption of more positive attitudes and the reduction of stress, anxiety and negativity are worked on.

With the application of these 4 pillars and the accompaniment of Andrea Torres it is possible to improve the lifestyle and develop a healthier body and mind.