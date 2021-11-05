And after a miserable year, Abba’s healing new album, ‘Voyage’, breaks | Culture

Abba’s last public appearance was in November 1982, in The Late, late Breakfast Show from the British BBC. The presenter, Noel Edmonds, did not wait long (right after the interview) to ask the big question: “It is rumored that you are going to separate.” At that moment, Benny Andersson, sitting on one end of the sofa, waves his arm in a gesture of “that’s not true.” Then he says, “The moment we don’t have fun in the studio will be when we quit.” “You should have said that a long time ago …” adds the other male member of the group, Björn Ulvaeus. And all four laugh, although everyone’s emotional waters were churning: the two couples that make up the Swedish group had divorced months before. They weren’t actually lying. Abba never officially announced its dissolution. They stopped all activity as a band a few months after that interview. They left in silence, and they have been like this for 39 years. Until recently the four of them got together again in a studio and had fun making Voyage (available from this Friday), ten new songs that make up the most relevant comeback of pop music.

The first sung verses that sound in Voyage, belonging to the ballad I Still Have Faith In You, They couldn’t be better suited to position the protagonists and what they personify: “I still have faith in you. / I realize now. / Despite all these years the faith remains intact ”. After a time in which the world has not been able to go through more calamities, the sky opens with the music and healing messages of the Swedish quartet. The best that can be said for Voyage is that it sounds like Abba. It is as if everything had been frozen in that 1982 and the group had lived oblivious to the musical trends of the last four decades.

The group, with the promotional uniforms of ‘Voyage’ in a recent image. From left to right: Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson.

The voices of Agnetha Fältskog (Sweden, 71 years old) and Anni-Frid Lyngstad (Norway, 75 years old) They don’t sound as lofty as they did in the seventies, but they still convey comfort and rock the listener with their quilt pop. Half of the songs (five) are ballads. Some of them remember hits like Chiquitita, in another they wink at Christmas … Children’s choirs, orchestrations break in … The listener wants to grab the hand of the one next to him and join the choir.

The other half of the album is framed within the brand’s light pop pop. Don’t shut me down refers to its disco era; Just a notion it is optimistic, danceable, with something from the Beach Boys (“smile, because we will dance all night”, they sing); When You Danced with Me it transmits happiness with its Celtic harmonies… It is music without edges, brilliant melodies, Abba in essence. Even the drums sound warm, just like in the recordings of the seventies.

The how it got to Voyage It is the other interesting part of this great return story. Perhaps now it is forgotten that Abba was a sales phenomenon since that Eurovision of 1974 with Waterloo, but few critics immediately surrendered to its charms. In the mid-seventies, music lived delivered to the bombast of bands like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd or the Rolling Stones. He liked dour and manly rock. Then came punk and its short, furious songs, and disco music and Studio 54 rampages. Abba was considered geeky. They sold a lot, but it was almost a guilty pleasure for those who bragged about understanding music.

When they parted ways in 1982, there weren’t too many sad faces. And so the eighties passed. Until in the nineties a demand for his music began so great that it is unprecedented in the history of pop. Surely we should mention Björn Again, a tribute band to the quartet that had a tremendous direct impact; a great success, ABBA Gold: Greatest Hits, that in 1992 it ranked number one in sales in many countries; the vindication of his legacy by artists such as Elvis Costello, Metallica, Blondie, Ozzy Orbourne … Completed the fervor for Abba’s music Mamma Mia !, first in its theatrical version in 1999 and then in the cinema, in 2008, starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan. In 2010, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Swedish quartet in the studio during the recording of ‘Voyage’.

With the music of the quartet playing everywhere and detached from all prejudice (time, in music, usually puts everything in its place), the movements began. There was talk of an offer of 1,000 million dollars (864 million euros) for a tour, denied by the group. What did sound good to them was a proposal from producer Simon Fuller, brain of the franchise Idols and creator of Spice Girls: a television show with holograms. Great idea for a group that always enjoyed more in the studio than live: in their 10 years of activity (from 1972 to 1982) they did not reach a hundred performances.

Negotiations with Fuller did not reach an agreement, but the group stuck with the idea: put on a show with avatars, but in a stadium instead of a cold television set. You only had to enter to record to justify these virtual concerts. The female part of the group embarked on the project only on one condition: not to participate in any promotional event. Away from music for years, Agnetha and Anni-Frid don’t want interviews or magazine photos. They only put their voices on.

The plan was to record only two songs. Once their conformity was achieved, they (Björn Ulvaeus —Sweden, 76 years old— and Benny Andersson —Sweden, 74—) prepared a good handful of compositions, confident that if magic arose, a greater effort could be made and recorded a full disc. They were cited in 2017 in an RMV study, in Stockholm. There, almost clandestinely, without anyone in the music industry knowing, they shaped Voyage. Just 40 years after his last full-length album, The Visitors, which was published in November 1981.

“We took a break in the spring of 1982 and have now decided that it is time to end the story,” the group said in a recent statement. The hologram show opens in May in London, in a venue that will be specially adapted and in which visual effects specialists who work with the entertainment giant Disney have been working for months. Half a dozen musicians will interact with the holograms of the quartet, whose image will be that of 1979, in all its disco splendor. At that time it will only be left to start the chords of Dancing queen so that that powerful weapon called nostalgia does its job well …