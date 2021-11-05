Anastasiya Kvitko, the Russian Kim Kardashian, poses in a string bodysuit that barely covers the most intimate

Anastasiya Kvitko She is one of the models who always steals glances thanks to the fact that she has prominent curves that drives her millions of followers crazy and even unleashes envy even in the most beautiful women in show business.

Because of that, the blonde has been compared to the socialite on numerous occasions. Kim kardashian, so do not miss the opportunity to upload content to your social networks that leaves more than one speechless.

A few hours ago, the sexy Russian shared a series of four images in which she appears posing with a low-cut floss-like bodysuit that barely covers the most intimate parts of her body, which lets you admire her voluptuous legs, “breasts” and rear guard from various angles.

“Which one is your favorite? Outfit @fashionnova @novamen 🍂 Fashionnovapartner ”, titled the postcards that in just a few hours have received 160 thousand likes and almost three thousand comments.

(Swipe to see all photos)

In recent days, Anastasiya Kvitko has been admired with sinful bodys, it is enough to remember one in red latex that she complemented with gloves and fishnet stockings, and another in black that she modeled with a suggestive pose from the floor.

Here we leave them for you to enjoy.

You may also like

Anastasiya Kvitko, the Russian Kim Kardashian, drives her fans crazy wearing a low-cut mini dress

They filter video where Octavio Ocaña appears supposedly snorting cocaine

Kanye West surprises his fans by shaving his eyebrows and head