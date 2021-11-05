[Análisis] Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

At last we have between us the longest-lived promise in the Nintendo Switch catalog. Back in January 2017, Nintendo introduced the hybrid console with an extremely promising catalog: highly anticipated returns like Splatoon 2 or Xenoblade Chronicles 2, new games like ARMS or Super Mario Odyssey and a look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that made more than one shed tears. However, there is a game that after that event resisted being shown in society for a long time: a new and mysterious title of Shin Megami Tensei franchise that, a few months later, we discovered that it was nothing more and nothing less than the fifth installment of the main series.

Years passed, and the silence was absolute regarding the development. However, last year, a Nintendo Partner Showcase came to change things, announcing not only the return of Shin Megami Tensei III with a remastering in high definition, if not also showing us again Shin Megami Tensei V, this time with a date for 2021: the game existed, and it looked scandalous. From then on, we began to see much more material from the game and to know it a little more thoroughly, until today, at last we can tell you that we have already had the pleasure of playing it from cover to cover to tell you about what did we think. And to no one’s surprise, the wait has been worth it.

Does the game live up to everything that was expected of it? Can you play it even if you’ve never touched the franchise before? Keep reading to solve all these doubts and more with our Shin Megami Tensei V analysis, one of the most anticipated Japanese role-playing games of the year that, finally (and no, we are not dreaming), arrives this month on Nintendo Switch … Let the journey begin!

Welcome to Da’at, a demonic world

In the history of Shin Megami Tensei V we will play a student of contemporary Japan (whose name we can choose) who suffers a fatal fate when the floor of a tunnel through which he passed when returning home collapses, transferring him to the world of da’at, a kind of version of Tokyo parallel in which everything has been covered by mountains of sand and the demons roam freely as they please.

In the midst of all the chaos, and after being about to lose his life, we will meet Aogami, a mysterious character with whom for some reason we will be able to merge to become the Nahobino, a powerful being capable of negotiating with, recruiting, and dealing with demons. From this moment, our adventure to return home and discover the world of Da’at will have begun, meeting all kinds of the most colorful characters on our way.

As you can see, we have tried to tell you about the premise of the game with the smallest possible spoils. And it is that the plot that is presented is one that is worth experiencing for oneself: it is full of script twists and mythology that make it complex, deep and dark, as well as interesting to the point of view. Hence, his narrative has become one of our favorites in the console catalog.

Finally, in case you were wondering, it is not necessary to have played any other game in the series to enjoy this. Yes it is true that the delivery that is presented to us bears many similarities with the third (especially in terms of playability, and what to say, if in this the Semi-dark will even be a DLC!), but we will be able to enjoy the game as our first experience in the universe of the franchise without any problem: yes, we may consequently miss the odd reference from previous games, but nothing that is too important or that it can make us lose ourselves. What we do recommend is have the brain well disposed every time you play, because there will be many messages that the game tries to convey, all of them quite philosophical.

One Nahobino to dominate them all

Due to its playability, Shin Megami Tensei V is a game that many will resemble Pokémon (for the factor of capturing creatures) or with its spin-off, the Persona series, but these comparisons could not be more unfounded: Shin Megami Tensei is a franchise that has been a cult classic in Japan for decades, knowing how to define the genre of the dungeon crawler like no other. And, in this case, Shin Megami Tensei V is not far behind, evolving in many aspects that fans wanted and opening up to new players with measures that provide accessibility to the adventure.

As soon as the game begins, we will have at our fingertips a difficulty selector that will allow us to regulate the intensity of our adventure (with a free patch, we will get another difficulty even easier if that is not enough for us). The games in the series have a reputation for being difficult, and this is also a challenge, so this option is appreciated so as not to leave anyone out.

On Shin Megami Tensei V rewards exploration more than in any other title in the series: we can run (like a certain ninja …) or jump being the Nahobino, which will give us many possibilities when traveling through the stages. In them, we can collect objects that we find out there, elements that will help us to improve our character or, even, accept the most varied missions and fun, many of which will serve to trigger optional little events in the story.

In this game no more random encounters: we will be able to see in the world all the demons with which we face, and give them a thrust if we want to start the fight. Turn-based fights are maintained, yes, being able to play with up to three additional demons simultaneously on our team, with a handful more saved in our group. Each demon will have their own abilities with types that will be more or less effective according to the vulnerabilities and resistance of type that the characters present.

To recruit demons into our team, we will have to keep using the negotiation technique, approaching us to speak with them in the middle of the fighting so that they can decide whether to be part of our cause in exchange for macca (currency of the series), life, or certain objects. Even with those, there will be rebellious demons that will refuse to join to us, either because we have said something inappropriate or because we are considered weak.

A noteworthy mechanic in fights is Magatsuhi’s bar, which once full, will allow us to unleash critical attacks left and right that, guided by a good strategy, can determine the games. We will have to be careful, yes, because this is something that our enemies can also have.

Finally, we want to close the gameplay section by talking about the king lines points. The game does not have automatic saving (so you better save regularly …), but it will allow us to put our games safely in points distributed throughout the map, which will also serve as healing center (in exchange for Macca, of course), fast travel points, portals to the store and key place to improve the skills of our Nahobino, as well as merging demons.

Believe it or not, fusion will be indispensable in the game: get stronger demons in exchange for a pair of ours (as long as the result of the fusion does not exceed the level of the Nahobino) will be a powerful tactic to deal with those bosses in which we find ourselves more stuck (something that will happen more than once, given the nature of the title).

Artistic delight, with its demons

Shin Megami Tensei V is one of the games with the best artistic section of Nintendo Switch, and it is not surprising, since the genius of Masayuki doi is behind the designs present in the title. With endless new and returning demons, the amount of animations in the game is brutal, even more so when you add in the constant cinematics available. All a delight, more if we take into account that it is the first Atlus game to have been developed with Unreal Engine 4 from its foundations: a leading development that leaves as a result very good sensations.

The title soundtrack it is not far behind either. Being composed of Ryota Kozuka and Toshiki Konishi, is full of the most successful themes, with a special emphasis on those of battle, which sound scandalous and help to get fully into the confrontations. The game’s dubbing work isn’t negligible either, being available both with voices in english (version that we have played and that, we assure you, is worth it) as with voices in japanese (available as a free additional download at launch) that look great on the set.

If I had to find fault with the game, it would be to two of its sections that I have not mentioned Until now. On the one hand, the technical– We have noticed some slowdowns at certain points in the game, especially when the Nahobino is running around the map. However, this is something that can be fixed with patches, and it is not capable of weighing down the good work of a game that, most of the time, looks great.

The other criticism that we have to mention regarding the title at hand is related to The localization. All the texts are translated into Spanish in an exemplary way and with very good work (just imagining the work behind this gives us chills …), but globally, Shin Megami Tensei has come up with a “half cooked” translation: All the “graphics” in the game, such as the menus or the combat interface, are in absolute English. This, of course, does not lead to great problems, but it turns out something shocking in a title of this size.

Conclusion: A new cult classic that you cannot miss

Shin Megami Tensei V is the best game in the seriesas well as the JRPG we’ve all been waiting for for years. A dream come true, with a plot to match, a gameplay that is based on the Semi-Dark and improves it, rewarding exploration like never before, and that we loved it.

Of course, it is not a game aimed at all types of player: above all, it is true to its roots already a very specific niche of users. However, if you allow yourself to be fooled by its premise (and do not allow yourself to be defeated by its difficulty curve), you will find one of the best games in the console catalog, as well as Atlus’s biggest jewel since, at least, the release of Persona 5.

Even if you have never tried a title from the series before, if it catches your attention mythology and dark fictional stories, and you are looking for a new title to dedicate several dozen hours to, you don’t have to look any further: Shin Megami Tensei V is the best option. With its launch, the promise of Atlus with Nntendo Switch has been fulfilled, and now we have it clear: we can conclude that The waiting was worth it.

Shin Megami Tensei V It is available both in digital format through the eShop of Nintendo switch like in Physical format At a price of € 59.99, counting on texts in Spanish and occupying a total space of 13 102.00 MB.

The game will go on sale worldwide this 12th of November (being the first simultaneous launch for the series in history, although in Japan it will be released a day before) and, if you are lucky, you can also choose to get a collector’s edition one of the coolest things that includes a shoulder bag, a metal box, an art book, the soundtrack on two discs and the game itself in physical format. Choose what you choose, We hope you have a hell of a fun time with the title!