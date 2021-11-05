Ana Lago clarified that she was invited to the Game of Legends in Exatlón

The athlete responded to her fans on Twitter (Photo: Instagram / @ analago95)

Due to your participation in Exatlon Mexico, Ana Lago She became one of the favorite athletes of this competition, although she had already retired after season three, she returned to reality for the fourth broadcast.

Before the current delivery of the competition began, the Mexican gymnast made a dynamic in her profile of Instagram where users asked him if it was true that he would be within the fifth season of Exatlon Mexico, to which he responded with a forceful message.

In that question and answer session clarified that he would not be part of the cast of the sports reality show and explained that his work as a commentator on Aztec TV At the olympic games it would be temporary.

Recently the former participant shared that she was recovering from an injury (Photo: Instagram / @ analago95)

However, in this edition of Exatlón the Legends game, this dynamic consisted of the return of several beloved athletes to reality, Mati Álvarez, Heliud Pulido, Evelyn Guijarro and Pascal Nadaud they were the ones who participated in that special show that lasted one or two weeks.

The absence of Ana Lago made her fans think that she had not been considered in this dynamic despite her popularity, so the gymnast launched an explanatory tweet on November 4, in her message she explained that If you have been invited more than once but declined for personal reasons:

“For all those who are saying and asking me … If they invited me 3 times to legends and 3 times I said no, how does that affect you? My decision, my reasons, period. ” wrote on his official Twitter account.

The gymnast reiterated that she had already returned once and it is not in her plans to “please” the requests (Photo: Twitter / @ analago95)

The fans immediately reacted to her message and again reiterated their desire to see her compete in Exaltón again, while some of her followers understood the athlete’s reasons, others “complained” to him for the way he responded to the questions.

Ana Lago only responded to one of those tweets and assured that, for her fans, I had already returned to Exatlon for the fourth season although he was not particularly excited to be back in the competition.

“And for you I returned to the 4th season, without any need for me but with the simple fact that you saw me again running and competing, but apparently some are never satisfied with ANYTHING “He wrote in his second post, citing a comment from one of his fans.

The athlete celebrating her birthday in the competition (Photo: Instagram / @ analago95)

Regarding your personal life, Ana Lago He surprised his followers on social networks at the beginning of September, as he shared the wonderful news of his engagement; her boyfriend Alejandro Santana He proposed to her in a small gathering where they were surrounded by family and friends.

From her social networks, the renowned Mexican gymnast revealed to her million followers of Instagram that during the night of that Saturday received the ring the engagement in an incredible surprise meeting organized by her now fiancé Alejandro Santana.

Ana Lago in Exatlón with Mati Álvarez (Photo: Instagram / @ analago95)

After the unexpected news, the former participant of the sports reality show Exatlon Mexico He posted a series of photos and videos on his profile of the exact moment his partner proposed to him. The special night for the gymnast began when she arrived at a place with her eyes covered and walked down a narrow corridor guided by a relative.

As Ana Lago reached the center of a garden, in the background she began to hear I’ll get married for you of the italian singer Eros Ramazzotti. During the emotional moment, those present turned their gaze to the region of Monterrey, waiting for the moment when the blindfold was removed.

KEEP READING:

Ana Lago agrees: this was the romantic marriage proposal

“Today I deserted, friends”: Ana Lago would have left the narration of the Olympic Games

Gael García will become a Marvel “werewolf”