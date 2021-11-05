Nic Cupac (54 years old), a member of the Indiana Jones 5 production team, has been found dead in Morocco, specifically in his hotel room, according to Walt Disney Studios reported to the New York Post.

Although the causes of death have not been disclosed, Disney has stated in a statement that Cupac’s death is not related to the film’s production: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed.“.

Cupac was a longtime member of the team and had a wealth of experience after having participated in filming of films such as Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and Star Wars. The New York Post reports that he recently traveled to Morocco to work on Indiana Jones 5. Cupac’s job included assembling and maintaining camera equipment during filming.

Cupac’s death adds to the list of problems in the Indiana Jones 5 production, including the COVID-19 pandemic, among other. Morocco recently banned flights to and from the UK in response to an increase in COVID cases, the BBC reported. Additionally, 79-year-old Harrison Ford was injured while rehearsing a fight scene, forcing him to leave production for three months.

Steven Spielberg was also originally directing (making it his fifth Indiana Jones film), but resigned from his producer role in February 2020 and was replaced by director James Mangold (Ford vs. Ferrari and Logan). Spielberg left Indiana Jones 5 over script disagreements.

Indiana Jones 5 was originally planned for a July 2021 release, but has since been delayed to June 30, 2023, along with numerous Marvel movies. It is unknown whether Cupac’s death will further delay production.