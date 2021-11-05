Amazon discounts 300 euros to this ASUS laptop with 16GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
Scandal price on Amazon for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with Ryzen 7 processor, NVIDIA RTX graphics and 16 GB of RAM.
If you are looking for a new laptop and you have a budget that reaches around 1,000 euros, a world of possibilities of all kinds opens up before you, such as gaming laptops. And it doesn’t matter if you don’t want it to play, they offer you scandal features at ever tighter prices.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is an example. It is very powerful and has everything you need for day-to-day use for years of use. Plus, it’s compact at a 14 “size.
In Amazon they have lowered it 300 euros of its normal price and you can already get it for 1,099 euros.
We are talking about a laptop with a 14-inch 120Hz display and gaming features. Normally the screen on these computers is usually 15.6 inches, but also heavier.
Inside it has a powerful processor AMD Ryzen 7, 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. The best thing is that both the RAM and the SSD can be updated in the future when necessary.
In the graphic section it has One 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti card, more than enough to use it with games and programs that require great graphics power.
These are its main characteristics.
- 14 “FullHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS Processor (2.9GHz, 8MB)
- 16GB RAM (8GB on board + 1 x 8GB) DDR4-3200MHz
- 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe storage
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 graphics card
- No operating system
Coming without an operating system installed, you have the option of doing a clean installation. Don’t worry, follow these instructions to download Windows 11 and install it quickly.
And it is that part of this laptop is so cheap it has to come without pre-installed Windows, so you are saving money with something that will take you little time when you receive it.
You can now get this laptop for 1,099 euros. It comes with a 300 euro discount and shipping is totally free.
