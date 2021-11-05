Amazon discounts 300 euros to this ASUS laptop with 16GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Scandal price on Amazon for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with Ryzen 7 processor, NVIDIA RTX graphics and 16 GB of RAM.

If you are looking for a new laptop and you have a budget that reaches around 1,000 euros, a world of possibilities of all kinds opens up before you, such as gaming laptops. And it doesn’t matter if you don’t want it to play, they offer you scandal features at ever tighter prices.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is an example. It is very powerful and has everything you need for day-to-day use for years of use. Plus, it’s compact at a 14 “size.

In Amazon they have lowered it 300 euros of its normal price and you can already get it for 1,099 euros.

The Asus Zephyrus G14 is one of the most sophisticated gaming laptops today. It has a 14 “screen and a design that takes advantage of the screen to breathe in when the laptop is running. Plus, it has power to spare thanks to its AMD processor and NVIDIA RTX GPU with Ray Tracing.

We are talking about a laptop with a 14-inch 120Hz display and gaming features. Normally the screen on these computers is usually 15.6 inches, but also heavier.

Inside it has a powerful processor AMD Ryzen 7, 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. The best thing is that both the RAM and the SSD can be updated in the future when necessary.

In the graphic section it has One 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti card, more than enough to use it with games and programs that require great graphics power.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

These are its main characteristics.

14 “FullHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display

AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS Processor (2.9GHz, 8MB)

16GB RAM (8GB on board + 1 x 8GB) DDR4-3200MHz

1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe storage

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 graphics card

No operating system

Coming without an operating system installed, you have the option of doing a clean installation. Don’t worry, follow these instructions to download Windows 11 and install it quickly.

And it is that part of this laptop is so cheap it has to come without pre-installed Windows, so you are saving money with something that will take you little time when you receive it.

A laptop offers versatility and in many cases a lot of power. These are some low cost models with Windows 10 that will solve a good part of your problems.

You can now get this laptop for 1,099 euros. It comes with a 300 euro discount and shipping is totally free.

Buying it on Amazon ensures free and fast shipping, but only if you sign up for Prime. You can try it free for 30 days without obligation since there is no type of permanence.