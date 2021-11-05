Amanda Seyfried opted for this lipstick at the Oscars

Margot Robbie changes her ‘look’ and opts for a new cut with bangs at the Oscars 2021.

We discussed Zac Efron’s aesthetic touch-ups with an expert.

The red carpet of the Oscars 2021 has given us a lot of inspiration in terms of hairstyles and makeup to give the note. Margot Robbie surprised us with a new haircut with bangs, Angela Basset opted for an intense makeup, with creamy shadows in a midnight blue (in which we are going to be inspired this season) and Reese Witherspoon opted for a supernatural makeup, a perfect option for daytime looks. And we do not forget Amanda Seyfried’s ‘make up’, since the actress left us speechless (also because of her red Armani ‘dress’).

Amanda wore a makeup that highlights her maroon lips, a striking color combo and, above all, very flattering. The unknown product with which the ‘celeb’ painted her lips for the Oscars has already gone viral. What is the lipstick you bet on? We have discovered it!

This is the latest launch of the Lancôme brand. Of course, we are going to start with bad news: the product is not yet sold in Spain, so we will have to be very attentive to the brand’s social networks, where its arrival will be announced (‘spoiler alert’: it will be after the summer, probably in September).

The new Lancôme lipstick Amanda Seyfried opted for at the Oscars

The product ‘L’Absolue Rouge Drama Ink’ has a new semi-matte and ultralight formula, long lasting (lasts intact for eight hours). The lipstick leaves a super pleasant velvety sensation, thanks to its formula that includes hyaluronic acid.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amanda’s makeup was the work of celebrity makeup artist Genevieve Herr. “The spectacular red tulle of Amanda’s dress, a mixture of classic and modern architecture, inspired me to use a bold and resounding color on her lips that matched it, while on her eyes I chose warmer tones with luminous reflections,” explained the makeup artist .

We already know well that the new Lancôme lipstick will conquer all the girls who love the matte finish but still don’t dare with it. The best of all? ANDThe product will be available in 16 unique shades.

Lancôme

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io