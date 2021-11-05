All the series and movies coming to Disney + this November

Everything coming to Disney + in November is here: tons of movies and series for all tastes.

The year is coming to an end and both Disney + and all streaming services want to close with a flourish. For this reason, the platform is going to incorporate a lot of interesting content for the penultimate day of the month. So this time, we will tell you what they are all series and movies coming to Disney + this November.

It is necessary to emphasize that the worldwide celebration of Disney + Day will be on November 12. This translates to premieres of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star +.

Everything New Coming to Disney + in November

On November 12 you can enjoy the first Disney + Day with new images, trailers, exclusive clips, news and appearances from the creators and stars of Disney +. Disney + Day will feature premieres such as Sanch-Chi and Marvel’s Legend of the Ten Rings or Jungle Cruise; plus a special celebrating the origins and legacy of Boba Fett, the iconic bounty hunter from Star Wars.

Movies coming to Disney + in November

If you’re Adventure, Marvel and Christmas fanatic, then the November Disney + movies will enchant you.

3 meters above the sky (November 5)

The Unknown (November 5)

Home Alone 4 (November 5)

Home Alone 5 (November 5)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (November 12)

Jungle Cruise (November 12)

At last alone at home (November 12)

Alatriste (November 19)

The longest journey (November 19)

Spies (November 19)

The battle of the sexes (November 19)

Hitman (November 19)

One Hundred Years of Forgiveness (November 26)

The great Spanish family (November 26)

Terminator: Dark Fate (November 26)

Joy (November 26)

Hitman: Agent 47 (November 26)

Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi must face a past that he thought he had left behind and face his father, the head of the dangerous organization the Ten Rings. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, with Meng’er Zhang, with Fala Chen and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and with Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu. As you must be imagining, it is a perfect alternative for lovers of superhero movies.

Jungle cruise

Jungle Cruise is an action-adventure comedy film set in the early 20th century. Here you will see Frank (Dwayne Johnson) as the captain of a peculiar boat that sails through the Amazon rainforest. Against a host of unimaginable dangers on the Amazon River, Frank will take the beautiful scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor Houghton on his boat.

The purpose of this journey is find a mystical tree that might have healing powers. To convince Frank, Emily had to offer him a good amount of money and this is when the real adventure begins.

Finally alone at home

When Max Mercer’s family left for Japan, They forgot to take this naughty and witty boy. Because of this, Max will have to protect his home from new intruders, because a couple wants to enter his house and recover a relic whose value is incalculable.

Max will do everything in its power to prevent them from entering. And despite the chaos that the situation unleashes, this boy will understand that there is nothing like home. A remake of the legendary Christmas movie Home Alone!

Series coming to Disney + in November

Premise (November 3)

The Head (November 3)

Owl House • T1 (November 3)

Thousands of the future • Q1-Q2 (November 3)

Bia • Q1-Q2 (November 3)

The Time Between Seams (November 10)

Legion • T1-T3 (November 10)

White Glove Thief (November 10)

Dopesick: Story of an Addiction (November 12)

Intertwined (November 12)

Marvel: Hit-Monkey (November 17)

The Simpsons • S33 (November 17)

The Orville • T1-T2 (November 17)

Sydney and Max • T1 (November 17)

A teacher • S1 (November 17)

Hawkeye (November 24)

Season 19 • T5 (November 24)

Star • S1-T3 (November 24)

Criminal Minds: Without Borders (November 24)

Disney + in November will be full of interesting series. The Christmas atmosphere is beginning to show.

Premise

BJ Novak presents this series that shows timeless and unprecedented moral issues. Delve into provocative topics through complex characters and stories full of humor and emotion.

Hawk eyes

Hawkeye is a new series in the Marvel Universe set in New York after the Lapse. Former Avenger Clint Barton, known as Hawkeye, has the mission to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be as easy as it seems? Well, at least, she will have the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero.

Documentaries coming to Disney + in November

Big Cats: The Feline Family • S1 (November 3)

Lion Ranger • S1 (November 3)

Heroes of Alaska • S1 (November 3)

Car SOS • T8 (November 3)

Drain the Oceans • T3 (November 3)

Wild Scandinavia • S1 (November 3)

Hysterical (Premiere) Star (November 5)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum • S2 (November 12)

UCM Special (November 12)

Boba Fett Special (November 12)

Sobibor: The Great Escape. Nat Geo (November 19)

Water and Power: California’s Water Drama (November 19)

The David Choe Show (November 24)

The 80s Greatest (November 24)

The 90s Greatest (November 24)

Predators Fail Too • T1 (Nov 24)

The Beatles: Get Back (November 26)

Documentaries are your thing? Well, this month Disney + will please you.

The Beatles: Get Back

The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary series that takes you back in time to be viewer of the recording sessions of this legendary group at a crucial moment in the history of music. Find out how the closeness, camaraderie and creative genius were that defined the legacy of the legendary quartet. A historical gem drawn from over 60 hours of unreleased footage shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in January 1969 and over 150 hours of never-before-heard sound.

If you have not yet joined the Disney + family, please do so quickly from the button below.

