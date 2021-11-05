Al-Sadd announces Xavi’s pass to Barcelona

Xavi Hernández returns to Barcelona, ​​now as DT. Alexander Hassenstein – FIFA / FIFA via Getty Images

Qatari Al-Sadd has announced on their social networks the transfer of Xavi Hernández to become the new coach of Barcelona.

The executive director of the Asian club, Turki Al-Ali, has confirmed in a statement the agreement for Xavi’s departure “after paying the penalty clause stipulated in the contract.”

Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We have agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success. pic.twitter.com/3FvCOdYl5X – 🏆 # 76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) November 5, 2021

“Xavi informed us in the last days of his desire to go to Barcelona at this time, in particular due to the critical stage his club in the city is going through. We understand him and we decided not to stand in his way. Xavi and his family will be welcome at Doha and the relationship will continue, “the Al-Sadd official added in the statement.

In this way, Xavi Hernández will become the new manager of the Barça team after more than five years at the Qatari club, first as a player and since 2018 as a coach.

Al-Sadd, who assures that they have reached a cooperation agreement with Barcelona for the future, assures that Xavi is the club’s “history”. In fact, he won four titles, two in the League, in his last stage as an active footballer, and as a coach he has managed to ensure that the team has dominated Qatari football, with another seven crowns but above all with absolute dominance.

2 Related

Xavi, who leaves Al-Sadd at the top of the Qatari Super League table with three points ahead of Al-Duhail (with whom they tied at three in their last match on Wednesday), will occupy the Barcelona bench after the start of the Dutch Ronald Koeman and that in these last parties has been in charge of Sergi Barjuán on an interim basis.

In the absence of the official announcement from Barcelona, ​​the 41-year-old former player from Terrassa returns to the Barcelona club six and a half years after announcing his departure. The club is in a more than delicate economic situation and the team is also going through a difficult time, ninth in the LaLiga Santander standings, second in the Champions League, but above all in need of reconnecting with its style.