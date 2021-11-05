Actor Dwayne Johnson says no to real guns on set

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stated that he will no longer use real weapons in his films.

“The Rock” said its production company, Seven Bucks Productions, “will never use real guns again.”

From now on his production company will use rubber pistols and that “they will take care of it in post production.

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson declared that he will no longer use real guns in his films, after his friend and co-star Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins was killed on October 21 by a bullet discharged from a pistol that Baldwin used to rehearse a scene on the set of the western “Rust.”

An assistant director had told Baldwin that the gun was “cold,” an industry term that means it is safe to use.

Dwayne Johnson, who was in Los Angeles attending the world premiere of his new Netflix production, “Red Notice,” with castmates Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, “will no longer use real weapons never again.

“It was a terrible scenario that happened. I’ve known Alec (Baldwin) for many, many years. He is a friend of mine and my heart goes out to the families of everyone who was involved, ”he said.

A new look at real weapons on set

“I cannot speak for other production companies, I cannot speak for other studios, but what I can say is that this has created a new look and a new perspective on how we can operate in the future,” Johnson told Reuters.

The “Fast and Furious” star said that from now on his production company will use rubber pistols and that “they will take care of it in post (production) and we will not worry about the dollars.”

The filming has rekindled concerns about the use of props and safety on movie sets.

Baldwin dismissed claims that the production of “Rust” was unsafe and chaotic.

With information from Reuters

NOW READ: The prop pistol fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” was loaded with a bullet, authorities say

ALSO READ: How does a prop gun work and how can it kill someone?

Discover more stories at Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Youtube

NOW GO: