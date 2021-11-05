Access to the Repechage is in the hands of the rojiblanco team

It’s in your hands. The stars aligned and Chivas depends on himself to be able to tie a place in the Repechage, so it is necessary to go to the Kraken and beat the Mazatlan, a task that is not easy since it has become a stronghold for the people of Sinaloa.

The battle between rojiblancos and purpuras will be practically of Liguilla, since survival is played in the next 90 minutes, where the winner will live at least one more week in the MX League and the loser will have to wait for results from other rivals.

For him Flock The equation is simple, since with 19 points in their account they are in 12th place, that is where the importance of adding three units in this last day lies to climb in the general table and achieve lower in the classification precisely to the Mazatlecos , who are in position 11 with 20 units.

After the triumph of Saints upon Cougars, the Guadalajara he aspires, mathematically, to sneak up to seventh place; however, that depends on what Striped, Puebla, Santos and Necaxa do not win their respective matches.

However the Mazatlan It is not a simple rival on its field, since it is the second best venue in all of Mexican soccer, only behind America, since in that property it has harvested 15 of the 20 units that it boasts in the semester, the product of four triumphs, three draws and only one setback.

One of the main arguments that the team led by the Spanish Beñat San José has is that they usually have the ‘cannons’ well loaded in the Kraken, since there they have achieved 13 of the 18 targets they have scored in the tournament.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: DAVID MEDRANO: ‘CHIVAS DOES NOT DESERVE PEOPLE LIKE AMAURY, PELÁEZ AND LEAÑO’