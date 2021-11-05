About King Richard | Cocalecas.net: Movie News – Billboard – Reviews – Interviews – Podcast

Smith smash

King richard is the very definition of crowdpleaser … but also Oscar Bait, if you start to spin.

Will Smith had already made the transition from action star to Oscar nomination in 2001 playing the Greatest under Michael Mann. 20 years later, he has a great chance (if his sayings about vaccines and his father allow it) to get that long-awaited statuette for a very different sports movie, playing the guy behind the Biggest (two of them, as Richard would add) .

We started in Compton in the early 90s, where Papa Williams trains his daughters Venus and Serena during the day in the quintessential white sport of tennis, while at night he works as a security guard. Richard is a loving father, both in the tenacious training he demands of his daughters and when he gets home, where he exemplifies his commandments of modesty and humility in old Disney classics.

But Williams is not just cute. He is an extremely stubborn man, temperamental and full of resentment due to his hard childhood, coupled with a deep mistrust that half the world of sports provokes when it comes to the future of his champions.

The film has everything to succeed in the season that closes the year 2021: a great star offering one of his best and warmest performances, a sports story based on real events that will easily be liked by the general public and a clever classic narrative synthesis that makes the movie into a family movie, for ALL FAMILIES.

Smith is excellent in the creation of Richard Williams (priceless to note the measure of the actor’s imitation when looking at the archival images of the credits at the end). Crooked, somewhat hunched over, as if lost in those tight shorts that his neighbor hates so much, the actor offers the performance that, unless the Academy wishes to compensate Denzel Washington with its 3rd Oscar for The Tragedy of Macbeth, will finally give Will his award in what would be his 3rd nomination.

It is true that the film sometimes lacks subtlety (Rodney King …) and that it does not escape the inspiring hagiography that easily falls on Oscar Bait, but King Richard is, by now, one of the most enjoyable films to come out of Hollywood in this year 2021.

LONG LIVE THE KING … AND QUEENS.

