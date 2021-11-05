https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210911/una-cuadrilla-de-vacas-pierde-la-conciencia-por-culpa-de-tom-cruise-1115969004.html

A herd of cows lose consciousness because of Tom Cruise

A herd of cows lose consciousness because of Tom Cruise

The film crew of the seventh installment of the 'Mission Impossible' action saga disturbed the tranquility of a British town.

Filming is currently taking place in the UK’s Lake District National Park. According to the plot of one of the episodes, the Hollywood actor who plays Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise, had to land with his parachute. 59-year-old Cruise performed four jumps while his team used devices that generated high-frequency sounds to guaranteeing the actor protection against drones when performing these maneuvers.The ultrasound emitted was so strong that it affected the animals around him. In the end, dozens of cows grazing nearby lost consciousness. Once the devices were disconnected, they recovered it, writes The Sun. Despite the danger posed by the incident, the neighbors did not file complaints against the famous. Cruise himself confessed that he likes the mountainous region in the north-west of the United Kingdom and that he had hiked there several times. Previously, the Hollywood star landed by helicopter in a garden during the filming of the same installment of the film and took children for a walk. Upon seeing Cruise, the British neighbors were very surprised. To show his appreciation for the warm welcome, the actor took photos with the family that owns the garden, and other images from the set were recently leaked on social media. During filming in the county of Derbyshire, a steam locomotive was launched over a cliff, and the cow incident was not the only incident Tom Cruise has faced while filming Mission Impossible. The actor had his BMW X7 stolen that was parked in the Grand Hotel in the city of Birmingham. However, this accident also had a happy ending, as the police recovered the BMW in a nearby city, although the thief managed to take all of Cruise’s luggage and belongings that were in the vehicle.

