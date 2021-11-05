A film about Britney Spears? Pablo Larraín answers how his Hollywood trilogy could end

Pablo Larraín is going through sweet months. After premiering his miniseries based on the Stephen King novel, Lisey’s story (Apple TV +), the Chilean director is in full season promoting Spencer, his movie about Lady Di, That arrives in theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom this Friday and points to the Oscars.

In the midst of the praise for his film starring Kristen Stewart, questions have been raised in the media about whether he is interested in making a film that continues the path of his feature films about Jacqueline Kennedy (Jackie, 2016) and Princess Diana: Free portraits of powerful female characters under siege from the public lens.

In conversation with the medium Variety, the filmmaker of The club (2015) confirms these wishes, pointing out that this new story will once again feature a female protagonist. “It will be a lady in heels,” he said.

In the same way, he stated that this third film would give closure to his Hollywood trilogy. “I don’t want to spend my whole life making these kinds of movies,” the director said. “I love them, but I think it’s good to put an end to it.”

Larraín also referred to whether he would be interested in crowning that series of biopics with a tape about Britney Spears, a possibility that has gained interest among British and American specialists.

Although the filmmaker acknowledged that “I am very curious, in particular, about his relationship with the media,” he is not convinced that he can make a film about the Princess of Pop, today in the spotlight for the #FreeBritney movement and the imminent end of guardianship under his father, James Spears.

“I have worked around the lives of certain people and it is never really a biopic. I think the biopic concept is a bit of a fantasy. How strange would it be to make a movie about someone like Britney Spears and who would play it? Would she play herself? Would someone else play her and then she’d be on set watching herself being played by someone else? That operation, I think, is really strange. If it were a fictional approach to her, it could be very interesting. “

So far, Larraín has not announced to which figure he will dedicate the last part of his trilogy and if that feature film will be the next thing he shoots after Spencer (in Chilean cinemas on January 20, 2022).