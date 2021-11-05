8 new Android apps fresh from the oven

Hi friends! The Play Store is like a box of chocolates: you never know what is going to really touch you until you install the app and “taste” it on your mobile. Below we go over some of the newest apps and games that just landed on the Android app store.

Chroma Galaxy

Chroma Galaxy is an app with animated wallpapers developed by Roman De Giuli, an artist who has worked for brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG or Microsoft among others. All the wallpapers are in 4K resolution and have been made by hand with paint, ink and fluids, perfectly recorded with an 8K cinema camera.

The application is free, although there is also a paid version that for € 2.99 removes the ads and adds more collections and wallpapers to the set. We can find more works by this incredible artist on his YouTube channel.





LIMA RENT

LIMA RENT is an ecological and clean micromobility app to move around the city cheaply. Basically it is a service that allows you to rent scooters at a reasonable price.





I did not see

New application developed by Facebook that offers a virtual wallet service with which we can send and receive money safely and without commissions. It is a service very similar to Bizum, Venmo or Google Pay.

Novi uses digital currencies to carry out transactions, the USDP or Pax dollar, which we can then exchange for our local currency (one Pax dollar is equivalent to one US dollar). It also has anti-fraud systems and security reinforcement, being necessary to provide an official identification document to avoid scams and technical support via chat 24/7. For now it is only available in a limited number of regions.





HBO Max

With the arrival of HBO Max in Spain, the Warner Media streaming service mobile app also reaches our territory. Now the platform offers more series and movies, 4K playback and premieres 45 days after their presentation in theaters.

If we compare it with the old HBO app, the truth is that there is a great improvement in terms of organization and content classification, making it much more comfortable to navigate and find new things to see. The application for Android does not have a very positive evaluation, although personally in the few days that it has been active here in Spain we still have not noticed any problem (rather the opposite).

The subscription price to HBO Max is 4.49 euros / month for new users, although an annual plan has also been removed from the sleeve so that lifelong subscribers have a 35% discount on your usual rate.





WhatsChat

WhatsChat is a monitoring tool that tells us when a person is connected to WhatsApp. It is intended as an application for parents who do not want their children to waste time chatting when they should be studying. Of course, be careful because we are facing a paid application (although it has a free trial period of 24 hours).





Pokémon Cafe ReMix

Known until now as “Pokémon Cafe Mix”, this is a game that came out in June of last year, but the developers have updated it with new content, new functionalities and improvements that almost (exaggerating a bit) we could say that it is a new game .

In short, we are facing a puzzle game type 3 in a row, but mixed with a restaurant simulator where we must put the faces of three identical Pokémon to produce a plate of food. A highly rated title that currently garners 4.6 stars on Google Play.





Squid Challenge Survival

The overwhelming success of “The Squid Game” is also moving to the Play Store, where new mobile games based on the Netflix series are published practically every day. This is one of the most recent, popular and highest rated by the community.

The design of the characters is quite rustic (not to say that the participants do not even have faces), although it includes all the tests that we have seen in the series, such as “Red light, green light”, the cookie scratch, the tiles of glass and tug of war.





PDF +

PDF application with which we can export a PDF document to other formats such as Word, Excel, PPT, text, etc. It also works as a classic PDF reader with which we can do full-text searches, scrolling, underlining and strikethroughs, among others.





Do you know any other recently created app that deserves to be mentioned? If so, do not hesitate to stop by the comments area. We will read in the next post!