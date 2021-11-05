7,500 high definition movies on one disc

Researchers at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom have developed a new method of laser writing that is fast, uses little energy and is capable of storing up to 500 terabytes of data in a silica glass device the size of a CD. This discovery opens the door to keep backup copies of vital information, such as the DNA of a person or all the archives of the National Library, for thousands of years.

“Individuals and organizations are generating ever larger data sets, creating a desperate need for more efficient forms of data storage with high capacity, low power consumption, and long lifespan,” he says. Yuhao Lei, researcher of the Southampton University and one of the authors of this discovery. “While cloud-based systems are designed more for temporary data, we believe that 5D data storage in glass could be useful for long-term data storage for national archives, museums, libraries or private organizations.”

The new method developed by the team of researchers creates high-density nanostructures that allow the 5D data storage. This type of storage is so named because it stores information about two optical dimensions, based on the polarization and intensity of the laser beam, and three spatial, to record the data.

5D storage has been studied for a long time and has proven to be an effective method for storing data for long periods of time. The problem was that the scientists hadn’t been able to get the data written fast enough to be used in real applications. The University of Southampton team claims to have been able to overcome this obstacle by reaching speeds of 230 kb of data, about 100 pages of text, per second.

“This new approach improves data writing speed to a practical level, so we can write tens of gigabytes of data in a reasonable time,” Lei said.

How does it work

Researchers have used a high-repetition laser that operates in femtoseconds – one billionth of a second – to fire beams of light with which create tiny 500 by 50 nanometer structures where the information is stored. According to Lei, the use of pulsed light reduces the energy required for writing.

Using this method, the researchers were able to write five gigabytes of text data onto a silica glass disk the size of a conventional CD with a reading accuracy of almost 100%.

The same team of researchers already developed a similar method in 2016.

According to the team, with the write density achieved with this method, one of these CDs would have a capacity of up to 500 terabytes of data, about 10,000 times more than a Blue Ray. Also, they say that with system updates that allow parallel writing, the writing time would be around 60 days.

Storage for thousands of years

The system is slow, especially when compared to the hard drives we have at home, but once the data is saved, it can remain intact on the device for hundreds of thousands of years.

King George’s bible in a piece of glass. (Univ. Southampton)

We do not know if at some point we will have 5D readers or recorders in our homes, but for now the system is not designed for that. Even so, the researchers are already thinking about the practical applications of their method and are working to increase the writing speed of the device.

If they succeed, their technology could serve the long-term storage of data such as national archives, museums, and the like. Or as it says Peter G. Kazansky, Researcher team leader: “With the current system, we have the ability to preserve terabytes of data, which could be used, for example, to store information on a person’s DNA.”



