6 foods that will help you lower cholesterol in a healthy way

Unfortunately, Mexico It is already the country with the most obese people in the world and the last push was given by the confinement derived from the pandemic from Covid–19, because the style of sedentary life increased the rate of people with cholesterol, triglycerides elevated and even obese. This is very sad, but there is a great possibility that you or yours have one of the three conditions mentioned here.

That is why it is very important take care of ourselves, visit our doctor and follow his instructions, which most of the time includes an improvement in our diet to lower that high level of cholesterol. This is very important, because when it is elevated, you could experience symptoms such as swelling of the extremities, pasty, dry and halitosis mouth, heaviness in the stomach, indigestion, as well as difficulties in the intestinal rhythm.

In addition to the symptoms mentioned, you may also experience hives, chest pain, headache, and blurred vision. The main causes of high cholesterol, according to experts, are inactivity, an unhealthy diet, obesity or your genetic makeup, which could make it difficult for your body to eliminate the LDL cholesterol of the blood or its breakdown in the liver.

Fortunately there are always ways to deal with it and one of the ways is by changing your Feeding Habits. Therefore, today we have decided to share with you a list of foods that could surely help you reduce the rates of cholesterol. So if you have determined to become a much healthier person, here we leave you a list with 6 foods that will help you lower your cholesterol in a way healthy.

1. Avocado

There are several studies that suggest that including avocado in your diet , especially in those who have hypercholesterolemia, which favors the reduction of total cholesterol levels between 9 and 45 percent, as well as the LDL cholesterol. Avocados are very high in fiber, which reduces their absorption and as they contain polyunsaturated fatty acids, they reduce LDL levels.

2. Whole grains

They help regulate cholesterol and according to some research, provides 63 percent of the recommended daily dose of fiber, which very significantly favors the reduction of cholesterol levels. It is advisable to integrate whole grains in the diet such as bread, pasta or rice. Experts recommend oatmeal, as it is the most effective.

Oatmeal and whole grains can help you greatly. Photo: Pixabay

3. Nuts

Walnuts, almonds or pistachios are able to reduce the LDL levels by 4 percent, while HDL cholesterol increases by 7 percent after four weeks of taking it in the diet. The most recommended is a daily consumption of 40 grams.

4. Legumes

Lentils in addition to reducing the LDL increase the HDL which is very beneficial for heart health. Soy is also a legume that most reduces cholesterol levels by between 5 and 25 percent.

5. Green leaves

The spinach they reduce cholesterol levels especially when the diet is very rich in fat, since they favor a greater elimination of cholesterol in the feces, because they contain a high percentage of stanols and sterols.

6. Guava, watermelon or tomatoes

These foods lower cholesterol levels by about 10 percent because they contain lycopene. The latter is an inhibitor of the enzyme that is responsible for the production of cholesterol. Therefore, the consumption of guava, watermelon or tomato could help you reduce it, since one hundred grams of dried tomato can contain up to 45 milligrams.