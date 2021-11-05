240 days in isolation: SIRIUS-21, a simulation project of an expedition to the Moon, begins in Moscow

Six volunteer researchers from Russia, the US and the United Arab Emirates participate in the trial.

Six volunteers will spend eight months in isolation in a closed space as part of the international experiment SIRIUS-2021, which begins this Thursday in Moscow under the control of the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IBMP, for its acronym in Russian). ). During the test an expedition to the Moon will be simulated, with ‘a walk’ on its surface. Participants will have 240 days to ‘get’ to Earth’s natural satellite, ‘fly’ around it to find a landing site, ‘land’ and then ‘go back’ home.

Especially for the test spacesuits were created with helmets with virtual reality elements, in which the crew will ‘step on the surface’ of the Moon. The researchers are supposed to take soil samples and operate a mock-up of the lunar rover. The crew will remain in an autonomous ground complex and will communicate only with the experiment control center through an audio system. Meanwhile, communication with family members will be available via email.

The instructor from the Cosmonaut Training Center participates in the rehearsal Russian, Oleg Blinov; the surgeon and scientist of the IMBP, Victoria Kirichenko and Ekaterina Kariákina; the U.S a graduate in Russian language and literature, William Brown; the representative of the US Space Systems Command, Ashley Kowalski; and the test astronaut United Arab Emirates, Saleh Omar Al Ameri.

The SIRIUS (Scientific International Research In Unique Terrestrial Station) project is jointly led by the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Human Research Program of NASA, with the participation of the Russian, German and Canadian space agencies. and from specialists from Russia, the United States, Germany, France, Italy and other countries.

It includes a series of isolation experiments. The first took place in November 2017, when the crew spent 17 days in isolation. Four months of isolation took place between the years 2018 and 2019. They are also planned three one-year experiments until 2028.

