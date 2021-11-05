20 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay from the creators of Dark Souls

Image : From Software / Bandai Namco

From Software has released a preview of their upcoming game, Elden ring, which is undoubtedly one of the releases most anticipated of 2022. In these almost 20 minutes of gameplay we can take a fresh look at exploring your huge map and, of course, combat. It looks just brutal.

The developers, the same studio responsible for creating excellent sagas such as Dark souls, Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro, they have also given new details of what we can do in this world with a story created, together, by George RR Martin (yes, the author of Game of Thrones) and the team led by Hidetaka Miyazaki: the dungeons or dungeons We explore hide treasures to discover and various bosses (as well as false walls in the best FromSoft games style). Dungeons and castles more complex than ever seen in games in this study, which means they can be freely explored and there are different ways to reach that final enemy.

Of course, Elden ring It has online cooperative mode, so you can summon friends and strangers alike to accompany you in the game (in addition to different non-playable characters or NPCs). In addition to the cooperative multiplayer, the PvP mode (player versus player) is also back, which means that if you are connected to the servers, another player can invade you to face each other in combat, or you can invade someone.

On the map there are random clashes with powerful enemies, including dragons. As they had already shown in a past video, it is possible to fight from the saddle of the horse, although surely only when you are in the free exploration of the map, not inside the dungeons. The video also takes a look at item crafting and some tools the player has to explore the vast world of the game.

Elden ring It will be available from February 25, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.