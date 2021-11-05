20% discount on Animal Crossing Happy Paradise and the best sales of October are waiting for you! – Nintenderos

* Offered by Eneba

This week Eneba brings us October’s best sellers of Switch where you will find the Nintendo Switch games that have sold the most during the month of October.

Among the best-selling Switch games, we recommend the new Metroid Dread, the hilarious Splatoon 2, or the entertaining racing game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Also, remember that in Eneba you will not only find Switch games, but there are also games for Wii, Game Boy, Nintendo DS and other retro platforms.

In addition, the Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Family has been released with a 20% OFF in Eneba. New characters and a multitude of new possibilities await you with this new DLC that is sure to be a best seller.

Top 15 best-selling Switch games

Metroid Dread – € 43 The Legend of Zelda: Breathe of the Wild – € 40 Super mario odyssey– € 34 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – € 39 Pokémon Sword – € 35 Animal Crossing: New Horizons – € 39 Luigi’s Mansion 3 – € 34 Super Mario 3D All Stars – € 35 Pokémon Shield – € 30 Super Mario Maker 2 – € 34 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – € 34 Super mario party – € 30 Splatoon 2 – € 24 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – € 30 Paper Mario: The Origami King – € 30

Digital Deals on Nintendo Switch Cards

Nintendo Switch Online Subscription (12 Months) – € 15.54 Nintendo Switch Online Subscription (3 Months) – € 6.41 Nintendo Switch Online Subscription USA (12 Months) – € 17.25 Nintendo eShop Card € 50 – € 43.89 Nintendo eShop Card € 25 – € 21.44

For everything digital on Nintendo Switch, click here.

Sell ​​more comfortably with the Eneba APP

The Eneba app allows you not only to buy Nintendo games, consoles and accessories, but also sell comfortably from your mobile. Do you have a second-hand Nintendo 3DS that you no longer use? Sell ​​it at Eneba!

Also, now in Eneba if you have products listed, you can share your product collection that you sell where you want and your statistics as a seller are public.

At the same time, you can create packs of products that you want to buy from a seller for lower the cost of shipping.

Download links: