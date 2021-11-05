10 movie couples that share a title but couldn’t be more different

Hollywood is a very active industry that produces more than seven hundred feature films in English a year. Given the number of blockbusters hitting the big screen, it’s no wonder that many of them share similar or identical titles despite having totally different narratives.

This phenomenon is especially interesting when the titles end up connecting two completely opposite films without any relationship. After all, what else could connect a neo-noir murder mystery from the 90s to a 2008 teenage romance about a human girl who falls in love with a vampire?

10 Glory (1956 and 1989): One is a musical and the other a historical war drama

In 1956, American director David Butler produced and directed Glory, a musical starring Youth Oscar winner Margaret O’Brien as Clarabell, the granddaughter of a farm owner who has a special affection for a colt she calls Glory. The film covers Clarabell’s love life and follows Glory’s journey from weak filly to strong racehorse.

Nevertheless, Glory(1989), by director Edward Zwick, is a historical war drama that tells the story of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry, the first black regiment of the Civil War. It starred Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick and Morgan Freeman, and won multiple awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Supporting Actor at the 62nd Academy Awards.

9 Invincible (2001 and 2006): One is about a cabaret during World War II and the other about a soccer player

German director Werner Herzog wrote and directed in 2001 Invincible, a dramatic film about Zishe Breitbart, a strongman Jewish who worked in a German cabaret during World War II. Finnish weightlifter Jouko Ahola and English actor Tim Roth played Zishe and cabaret owner Hanussen, respectively.

Five years later, Disney released a dramatic sports movie of the same name inspired by the events in the life of American football player Vince Papale. Mark Wahlberg played the lead, with Greg Kinnear and Elizabeth Banks in supporting roles. It had moderate critical and box office success.

8 Déjà Vu (1997 and 2006): One is romance and the other science fiction

Deja vu, by Henry Jaglom, premiered at the 1997 American Film Institute Festival to overwhelmingly positive reviews. The romantic film follows Victoria Foyt as Dana, a young businesswoman, and Stephen Dillane as Sean, an architect, who meet in unlikely places and fall in love.

In 2006, Denzel Washington starred in Deja vu, a science fiction movie about Douglas, an ATF agent who travels back in time to prevent the love of his life from being killed by a terrorist group. The film received mixed reactions, with many criticizing its portrayal of New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

7 Crossroads (1986 and 2002): One is a musical and the other a teenage drama

In 1986, Ralph Macchio and Joe Seneca starred in Crossroads. The musical tells the story of Eugene Martone, a Julliard student interested in blues who ends up on a road trip with musician-turned-con Willie Brown. It was distributed by Columbia Pictures and grossed nearly $ 6 million at the box office.

On the other hand, the 2002 film of the same name is a teenage drama starring Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning and Britney Spears in their first film role. It follows three young men on a road trip across the United States and was a critical failure, winning two Golden Raspberry Awards for the performance of Britney Spears and her original song “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman.” .

6 Gladiator (1992 and 2000): One is about illegal boxing and the other about a real gladiator

In 1992, Cuba Gooding Jr. and James Marshall starred in Gladiator, a sports drama film about two teenagers who earn money participating in illegal boxing matches. The film was both a critical and commercial failure, as it was rejected by critics and earned less than half its budget at the box office.

Instead, Gladiator, Directed by Russell Crowe, it was an immediate success. The epic historical film follows an enslaved former Roman general who rises through the ranks of the gladiators to avenge the murder of his family. Directed by Ridley Scott, it won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for his portrayal of Crowe.

5 Twilight (1998 and 2008): One is a murder mystery and the other is about the love of vampires

Twilightby Robert Benton is a neo-noir thriller that tells the story of Harry Ross, a private detective played by Paul Newman who becomes involved in a murder case twenty years ago. Although it received mediocre to slightly positive reviews, the film was considered a box office failure despite its all-star cast, which also included Susan Sarandon and Gene Hackman.

Ten years later, Catherine Hardwicke directed Twilight, an adaptation of the Young Adult novel of the same name about a human girl who falls in love with a vampire. The film, which was initially a relatively small project, achieved a resounding success that led to the production of a five-film franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

4 Possession (1981 and 2002): One is a psychological horror and the other a romantic drama

The psychological horror movie PossessionBy Andrzej Zulawski from 1981, it is about the doomed relationship between Mark, an international spy, and his wife Anna, who begins to act strange when Mark returns from his last mission. Despite the tepid initial response, the film won and was nominated for several awards, including the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

In 2002, Gwyneth Paltrow and Aaron Eckhart starred in Possessionby Neil LaBute, a romantic drama. Follow two scholars of literature on a race to discover the mysterious relationship between two Victorian poets. The film was an adaptation of the award-winning novel of the same name by British author AS Byatt.

3 Broken Arrow (1950 and 1996): One is about Native Americans and the other about Air Force pilots

Best known for his western films, Delmer Daves directed Broken arrow, starring James Stewart and Jeff Chandler. At the time, the 1950 film was applauded for its sympathetic and balanced portrayal of Native Americans, but its whitewashed roles have drawn criticism from modern audiences. It won a Golden Globe and was nominated for three Academy Awards.

Hong Kong director John Woo directed the action thriller Broken arrow in 1996. John Travolta and Christian Slater played two rival Air Force pilots implicated in the theft of two American nuclear weapons. Despite poor reviews, the film tripled its box office budget.

2 Bad Boys (1983 and 1995): One is a mature movie and the other is a comedy

In 1983, Universal Pictures released Bad boys, a film of overcoming with Sean Penn as the protagonist. Penn plays Mick O’Brien, a sixteen-year-old hooligan who is sent to reformatory for his petty crimes. It was directed by the director of Halloween II, Rick Rosenthal, and garnered a overwhelmingly positive response from critics, which highlighted Penn’s performance.

More than a decade later, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence would join forces as two Miami narcotics detectives in Bad boysby Michael Bay. The 1995 film was a huge commercial success, spawning two sequels and a cult following. Many of his scenes, including the popular convenience store scene, are known for comedic improvisations by Smith and Lawrence.

1 The Avengers (1998 and 2012): One is about two spies and the other about Marvel superheroes

The 1998 action movie The Avengers follows Uma Thurman and Ralph Fiennes as two spies trying to stop a mad scientist from controlling the weather. It was based on the British series of the same name started in the 1960s by the creator of Doctor who, Sydney Newman, and was rejected by critics at its premiere. It currently has a 5 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A revolutionary entry into the world of comic book movies, Joss Whedon’s The Avengers, united multiple superheroes into a highly skilled workforce to protect Earth from alien forces. It was released in 2012 to great commercial and critical success, quickly becoming the highest grossing film of the year. He went on to earn more than a billion dollars and finished Phase One of Marvel.