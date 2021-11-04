Zimbabwean boxer dies at 24 after collapsing after terrible knockout, first case in country’s history

Taurai Zimunya received a series of blows to the head during a match against Tinashe Majoni that took place last Saturday in Harare.

Zimbabwean boxer Taurai Zimunya died on Monday at the age of 24 after being knocked out by Tinashe Majoni during a professional match held last Saturday in the city of Harare, communicated the country’s National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB).

The super bantamweight received a series of fierce blows to the head before collapsing in the third round of a fight to six. In the video you can see that Zimunya tries to defend himself and unsuccessfully launch a right hand, but his rival keeps hitting him in the absence of the judge’s intervention until the fighter begins to stagger and falls.

The ZNBWCB assured that “all necessary medical procedures were followed and emergency medical assistance was provided at the scene before he was transferred to hospital.”

WARNING: The following images may hurt your sensitivity.

TRAGIC: A boxer has died after a referee failed to stop a fight where he was visibly unable to continue. Taurai Zimunya, 24, was hospitalized at Parirenyatwa Hospital following the non-title bout in Borrowdale on Sunday. The boxing board said it was “shaken” by the incident pic.twitter.com/OpkTbKMw8v – ZimLive (@zimlive) November 1, 2021

Lawrence Zimbudzana, secretary general of the organization, told BBC Sport Africa on Wednesday that research plans have not yet been addressed. “For now we will focus on the burial, and then we will sit down to study the problems,” he said during the funeral.

Although the medical report on the cause of death has not yet been made public, local media noted that Zimunya suffered a brain hemorrhage after the combat and died in a capital medical center, without regaining consciousness.

“They have stolen one of our best potentials“, stressed the one who was the athlete’s coach, Tatenda Gada.” I worked with Taurai for more than four years; I saw him progress and he was one of the future, “he added.

This is the first time that a boxer has died in Zimbabwe from injuries sustained in the ‘ring’.