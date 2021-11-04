“Your turn”, the new Instagram tool to interact in Stories

Instagram announced this week “Your turn”, a new tool that allows you to interact directly with a “History” from other users through a sticker.
East sticker Interactive can be used to create a content chain where each user adds their own story. For example, a user can post a “Look of the Day” story and then ask their followers to add theirs via the tag.
“With personalized prompts and public responses, you can share the sticker and see who responds on their own stories“, said Instagram in a tweet about “Your turn”.
“Your turn”, this is how the Instagram tool works
Step 1. Create a story
Step 2. Add the “Your turn” sticker to your Story
Step 3. Integrate the theme into the sticker of “Your turn”
Step 4. Wait for one of your followers to answer
Once you click on the history sticker from another user, you will be able to see everyone who has participated in the thread.
The new label of “Your turn” It is somewhat similar to TikTok’s “duet” feature, which allows users to create content with an original video.
This new tool appears in the middle of the renaming of the matrix of the Facebook network by Meta. In addition, the company of Mark Zuckerberg he also announced the disappearance of automatic tagging in photographs.