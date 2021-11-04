You, Gilmore girls and La La Land are connected

The third season of You took Joe Goldberg from New York to Cute mother, a town on the outskirts of San Francisco. And amid all the kidnapping and murder by Joe and Love, many fans are overlooked a detail that a few did recognize.

Wasn’t the street where Love’s coffee shop was located familiar to you? Didn’t YA Fresh Tart remind you of something? You have seen them before, but somewhat changed of course. Yes, you saw them in Gilmore girls and La La Land.

Some fans of You They went to social networks to confirm their suspicions. Was the main street of Madre Linda the same that led to the luke’s restaurant? Indeed, it is exactly the same, in fact in the distance you can see the building where the restaurant was, although no sign can be seen, of course, which makes it more impressive that someone has noticed. But that is not all.

Turns out that A Fresh Tart is also the coffee shop where Emma Stone’s character in La La Land worked while attending castings. But this detail was revealed by Netflix because no one had guessed it.

As the company explained to E! News, the third season of You was shot in the Warner Bros. studios where were they recorded Gilmore girls and La La Land, that’s why some people found it so familiar.

Is there a universe in which Joe, Love, Luke, Lorelai and Mia have coincided? That would be strange, but very interesting to see of course.

You may also like:

You, season 3: the Netflix series is resurrected and becomes an imperfect generational portrait

Netflix’s You: Everything We Know and Can Expect from Season 4

You and the error in the photo of Joe that you had not seen and it will hallucinate you