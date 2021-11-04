Yanet García uploads a hot video in lingerie to promote her OnlyFans

Yanet Garcia She is one of the most attractive Mexican models, influencers and presenters in the country, so she took advantage of her spectacular figure to open her OnlyFans and incidentally earn a little more money than she receives from sponsors and the projects she is in. On this occasion, the former weather girl He took the opportunity to promote his profile on OF and invite his followers to subscribe.

Through their Instagram, Yanet uploaded a video that beyond stealing the looks of his fans, had the mission to promote another of his social networks, his OnlyFans, platform, where people upload content with little clothes and followers pay to see such photos or videos.

In the video you can see the influencer fit in whate seems in a room in underwear with a lot of transparency and a flower design on the front. In the recording, García moves sensually on an armchair, revealing some of his physical attributes.

People’s reaction

Post was only shared with un “OnlyFans” and a little fire, but in a matter of 2 hours it already had more than 170 thousand reproductions, making it clear that people are interested in the content they can see on your other platform.

Among the comments that can be seen in the post are some where They recognize that it is the best video that has been uploaded to Instagram, others recognize that she is beautiful; a few more that are ready to change platform to enjoy the special content.

But they are all positive, as a few users made it clear that They were not going to go to OnlyFans to pay for a subscription when it is dedicated to uploading the same content on Instagram and in OF, that is to say, that in the first one they can have access to said material for free. Others confirmed that the content on the other social network was bad, so they would not pay.

