Xiaomi’s 55-inch Smart TV is cheaper than ever

The operating system that it integrates is Android TV 10, with Google Assistant integrated, although we can also use Alexa if we want. Have 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory , which helps it to run quite smoothly. Of course, with some heavy programs we may have some hitches. We have all the applications on the market, with Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, and a long list of other apps such as VLC, Plex or Kodi. Few Smart TV operating systems can boast of having all those apps.

In terms of image quality, the 55-inch model uses a panel of 10 bits (8 bits + FRC) able to play content in HDR . Through tone mapping, we can see content in Dolby Vision and HDR10 +, the last two standards. The panel has a 60 Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 are a series of Smart TVs available in sizes of 32, 43, 50 and 55 inches . Except for the 32-inch model, the other three offer native 4K resolution . It has very fine frames and tuner DVB-T2 and DVB-S2 for DTT and satellite all in the same model.

The connectivity is also quite complete, with three HDMI ports, one 100M Ethernet, WiFi 5, Bluetooth two USB, etc. The remote works via Bluetooth and has two microphones, so that we can use it to control it by voice directly without depending on the buttons. The speakers have a 20 W power (10 + 10 W), and are compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

Its price is 449 euros, the lowest to date. If you have doubts about acquiring it or not, you can take a look at the review of the 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 that we did a few months ago. If you are looking for Android TV, for its price it is quite difficult for something that matches it in quality. Only brands like TCL can offer the same benefits.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 55 Inches (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, google assistant, Compatible with Alexa, bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021] Buy it at EUR 449.00

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 43 Inch

If you want to save some money, you also have the 43-inch model on sale. It is somewhat smaller, but offers the same components internally, with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory, tuners, HDMI connectivity, etc. The panel does not offer a level of brightness and color reproduction as good as the 55-inch, but it is more than enough if you are looking to not spend a lot of money. Its price is 349 euros.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 43 Inch (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Compatible with Alexa, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021] Buy it at EUR 349.00

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.