Xavi Hernández with his suitcases packed to coach with Barcelona

The Technical Director of the Al Sadd team, Xavi Hernandez revealed that he has “eager and excited to return home“, Because as the hours go by, their possible arrival at the Barcelona begins to become a reality, as its incorporation is being negotiated in Doha, Qatar.

“Both clubs are in talks. Both Rafa Yuste, vice president of Barcelona and Mateu Alemany, director of football of the Barça team have come, and both one thing and the other have to be solved immediately, “said Xavi at the end of the local championship match, in which his team drew with Al Duhail 3-3.

Despite the will of Hernández and the Catalan club,

Xavi

He confessed that he has had conversations for many days with the culé club, and affirmed that everything is ready between him and the Blaugrana institution, but recalled that he still has a contract Al Sadd.

“There is a small rescission clause and, from there, it is to agree. Hopefully everything goes unstuck ”, summed up the coach that most of the Barcelona fans want him to take on the team in these moments of crisis and unrest.

What will Xavi’s contract with Barcelona be like?

The hours pass and Xavi is with a foot and a half in the facilities of the

Barcelona

to take the reins of the team, as the Catalan club went with everything in search of one of its last idols, in which they hope that he will return them to the forefront of international football and help improve the footballing form of the culés.

According to the SPORT portal, the now 41-year-old coach will sign with the club of his loves for the remainder of the current season and two more years, this means that he will be linked to Barca until 2024, It also transcends that he will receive a lower salary, due to Barcelona’s economic crisis.