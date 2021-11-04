wXRP to launch on the Ethereum blockchain in December

If everything goes according to plan, Wrapped XRP (wXRP) will launch on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain next month, courtesy of Wrapped.com. The measure is intended to allow Ripple (XRP) holders to interact with decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, such as the execution of smart contracts for use in lending and staking, exchanging altcoins, through their native tokens. Currently, the network can only handle the sending, receiving and holding of XRP.

The “wrapped” tokens or wrapped tokens are digital currencies stored in a digital vault and run on a separate blockchain. Notable wrapped tokens include Wrapped Bitcoin, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain, and Wrapped Ethereum, which converts ETH to the ERC-20 standard. wXRP would have a 1: 1 exchange ratio with XRP, with custody provided by Hex Trust.

In a tweet posted earlier this week, David Schwartz, Ripple’s director of training, stated that wXRP would be “multi-chain.” While Ethereum remains the blockhain of choice to launch wrapped tokens, its high gas fees have caused some controversy among crypto enthusiasts. According to Ycharts.com, Ethereum’s average gas price per smart contract execution has risen to $ 184. Multi-chain integration could allow users to wrap their XRP in blockchains that have much lower gas prices.

Wrapped XRP is coming to Ethereum! Great news for those that want to access XRP within Ethereum wallets, DeFi, and smart contracts. It’s a multichain after all. https://t.co/36shyqF0Nj – (@JoelKatz) November 1, 2021

Wrapped XRP comes to Ethereum! Great news for those who want to access XRP within Ethereum, DeFi, and smart contracts wallets.

Ripple Labs seeks to disrupt established financial institutions, such as the World Interbank Financial Telecommunications Society, with lower fees and faster settlement times. To do this, the firm has created its business software, RippleNet, to facilitate cross-border money transfers. Nevertheless, transactions are not made in XRP and the currency is only used to provide liquidity.

Last December, The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and two of its executives of conducting $ 1.3 billion in unregistered securities offerings by selling XRP to investors between 2010 and 2019. The legal team of Ripple has no plans to reach a agreement with the SEC and he is confident that the chairman of the regulatory agency, Gary Gensler, will drop the ongoing lawsuit.

Keep reading: